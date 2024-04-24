Five Camp Fire girls prepare to receive WoHeLo Award

The Camp Fire USA Monticello Council will hold its annual Camp Fire Ceremonial and WoHeLo Award recognition on Sunday, April 28. The ceremony will be held in the Monticello High School auditorium beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The WoHeLo Award recipients will have their reception following the ceremony at First Presbyterian Church in Monticello.

This year, there are five young ladies receiving their WoHeLo Medallion: XX, Destiny Wall, Carly Dirks, Grace Richter, and Joellen Beitz.

WoHeLo stands for work, health, and love. The medallion is the highest Camp Fire honor anyone can achieve.

The following are short biographies of each of the WoHeLo recipients:

Destiny Wall

Wall has been in Camp Fire for 12 years. Her leaders are Angi Kearney and her mom, Donna Wall.

Her favorite memory of Camp Fire was “when we went to Central Park for overnight Day Camp and Kiley made us watch ‘Criminal Minds’ and we were all too scared to sleep afterwards.”

Wall’s activities outside of Camp Fire include: cheerleading, bowling, speech, drama, choir, band, BPA, dance and gymnastics, soccer manager, Sacred Heart Youth Group, softball, and SODA.

She works at Jellystone Campground in Monticello.

Wall is the daughter of Gene and Donna Wall.

Brianna Kearney

Kearney has been in Camp Fire for 11 years. Her leaders are Donna Wall and her mom, Angi Kearney.

Her favorite memories while in Camp Fire include the annual visits to the pumpkin patch when the girls were younger.

“We all had so much fun,” Kearney recalled. “As I’ve gotten older, my most recent favorite memories center around the food pantry. First was volunteering at the food pantry, and then my service project collecting goods and monetary donations for the food pantry.”

Kearney is involved in cross country and track. She works at Java Jones.

She is the daughter of Brian and Angi Kearney.

Joellen Beitz

Beitz has been in Camp Fire for 11 years. Her leader is her mom, Tracy Beitz.

Her favorite Camp Fire memory was making food for one of the Torch Bearer projects when the blender started smoking and almost caught on fire.

“It smelled bad!” recalled Beitz.

The girls had to take the blender outside to avoid the smell.

In school, Beitz is involved in musicals, large-group and individual speech, plays, softball, band, jazz band, marching band/drum major, choir, TEL, and serves as the boys and girls basketball manager.

She works at The Pizza Place in Delhi.

Beitz is the daughter of Chad and Tracy Beitz.

Carly Dirks

Dirks has been involved in Camp Fire for 10 years. Her leader is Tracy Beitz.

Her favorite memory is eating snacks during Camp Fire.

Aside from Camp Fire, Dirks is involved in plays, musicals, large-group and individual speech, band, and choir.

She works at the Good Neighbor Society in Manchester.

Dirks is the daughter of Georgina and Greg Dirks.

Grace Richter

Richter has been involved in Camp Fire for 12 years. Her leader is Tracy Beitz.

Her favorite memory while in Camp Fire was when the girls used to spend the night in the gym at Lenox College in Hopkinton.

Richter stays active with volleyball, basketball, serving as Student Council president, TEL, and working on the Maquoketa Valley school newspaper.

She currently works at The Vibe in Dyersville and at the pool in Hopkinton.

Richter is the daughter of Bob Richter and Tina Richter.