Five years in, Graver, MCSD see benefit of SRO

Time goes by fast when you’re having fun.

Dawn Graver, an officer with the Monticello Police Department for over 30 years, will begin her fifth year as SRO (School Resource Officer) on Wednesday, Aug. 23, the first day of the new school year.

“Personally and professionally, Dawn is amazing SRO,” praised Superintendent Brian Jaeger. “She has a great demeanor with kids. I think she really enjoys what she does and it shows. Dawn has been a really important part of our team for the last 5 years.”

The idea of having an SRO officer within the Monticello Community School District (MCSD) began back in August 2018 when Jaeger and Police Chief Britt Smith brought the idea to the school board and city council.

“When Britt and I first met and started talking about what this was going to look like, we both had some real common ideas of how it could benefit the school and even the educational piece,” recalled Jaeger. “I thought it was a great opportunity to have somebody at the schools, interacting with kids. I’ve worked with SROs in the past and just saw the benefits.”

Five years later, Graver said she still loves her role and enjoys the job.

“After 32 years, I still enjoy coming to work every day,” she said. “It’s a positive role in law enforcement; the kids see it as a position of influence within the school district.”

When this position was rolled out five years ago, there were four priorities:

• Take law enforcement action to protect against unwanted intruders; identify and prevent delinquent behavior

• Conduct building security assessments for all district schools; guard, check, and secure doors, rooms, buildings and equipment

• Work closely with district administrators on safety protocols and regulations

• Provide in-service training to help administrators be better prepared to deal with security-related matters

Graver and Jaeger said those priorities haven’t changed. If anything, they’ve been added to; Graver said she’s been utilized in classrooms and feels being the SRO also entails developing relationships with all of the students.

“Teachers getting Dawn in the classrooms; that was originally what we were really trying to do. Build her as a resource into the curriculum,” offered Jaeger. “We want teachers to think creatively on those issues where Dawn could have some real credibility with the students. The educational piece is probably the area that I’d like to see expand the most with this.”

For example, Graver said been asked to speak to the eighth-grade history class about 9/11.

After five years, Graver said students and parents are comfortable with her presence and see her as more of an asset than anything.

“Parents contact me if they’re having an issue with their child or a question,” shared Graver.

As SRO, Graver makes her way to every building within the MCSD, including Sacred Heart. She’s no stranger to the schools. She’s been teaching D.A.R.E. since 2007 to fifth graders. One change to that curriculum is the addition of the hazards of marijuana and vaping.

“People don’t realize it’s not just drugs and alcohol,” she said. “It’s also bullying, which is very important. We try to handle bullying abruptly to have it stopped right away.”

Graver also handles the truancy cases. State law requires that every child between the ages of 5 and 16 attend school. Excessive absences can lead to Graver stepping in to address the situation with the family. She said truancy is a “very minor” issue within the MCSD.

As SRO, Graver also conducts all of the fire, tornado, and lock-down drills throughout the district.

“We have two drills each semester,” she said.

She conducts K-9 searches in the high school and middle school, also twice a year.

Up until the last school year, Graver also manned the crosswalk between the HS/MS on E Oak Street/Highway 38.

“The school hired someone to do it, now,” she said of utilizing her resources elsewhere.

In the mornings, Graver can be seen at either Shannon or Carpenter as the elementary kids get off the bus. She might spend her lunch hour at MHS or MMS with the older students. Graver maintains an office inside the middle school.

“The biggest Dawn really does is be present and build relationships with kids,” said Jaeger. “That was always one of the ideas with this, building relationships with our young kids in the community. When we do that, we create a positive relationship with law enforcement. Dawn is a great resource for kids. They like to open up to her.”

Prior to taking on this role, Graver was sergeant of the MPD. That role was recently given to Brian “BJ” Tate. Graver admitted she doesn’t regret the decision to become SRO because her schedule allows her to attend her children’s activities now.

When school is not in session, Graver can be seen at sporting events after school, school dances, graduation, etc.

“Anything that might require law enforcement, you’ll see me,” she said. “That way if there’s an issue, I’m present.”

During the summers or school breaks, Graver’s time is spent within the MPD working at the fair or on the streets.

“If another officer is on vacation, I can fill in.”

It’s no secret that tragedies do occur within schools nationwide. Graver said the situation within the MCSD is safe.

“We’ve upgraded the security at each building. The doors are locked; we have camera systems in place.”

Earlier this spring, a parent attended a school board meeting, asking about having an SRO in each district building in Monticello. Graver said the school and community don’t have the resources or finances to accomplish that.

“When I’m on duty at the school, there is always another officer on duty (in town),” she said of being equipped to respond to a situation at another building.

“Some places create officers for specific buildings. Our district is not big enough to sustain an officer at each of our buildings,” addressed Jaeger. “Number one, Dawn is always right there if there is ever an emergency.”

Graver will spend two more years serving as SRO before her retirement from law enforcement. She feels this role needs to continue.

“It’s about building that relationship with the students and being able to respond to any emergency situation,” she said.

Jaeger said every year there are new students in the district that “have an opportunity to develop a respect for and a trust in law enforcement.

“We still have, not in Monticello, but there are worldwide safety issues in schools,” he added. “It’s the idea of creating the safest place possible.”