Flu outbreak affects many areas of the community

You can’t turn on the local Iowa news or the national news right now without hearing about how widespread influenza (the flu) is throughout the country.

According to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control), the flu is considered widespread throughout the entire continental U.S. with the exception of the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Hawaii, and the U.S. territory of Guam. It’s safe to say no matter where you live right now in the country, the flu is in your backyard.