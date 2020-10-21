Flu vaccine important during pandemic

On Oct. 15, Jones County Public Health released the weekly COVID-19 numbers for Jones County.

At that point, there were 137 active cases, a total of 380 since mid-March when the pandemic began. There are two individuals in Jones County currently hospitalized because of COVID.

In one week, Jones County gained 47 confirmed and one probable case.

Jones County has a 14-day positivity rate of 8.4 percent, compared to 9.3 percent statewide.

The dominant age group in Jones County contracting COVID-19 are those 41-60. There have also been more females than males with the virus locally.

JCPH also released a FAQ sheet. One of the questions pertains to the fact that influenza and COVID-19 will both be circulating this fall and winter.

“Getting a flu vaccine will be more important now than ever. The CDC recommends all people 6 months and older receive a yearly flu vaccine,” JCPH noted. “Getting a flu vaccine is an essential part of protecting you and your family’s health this season.”

Public Health also noted that some of the symptoms associated with both the flu and COVID-19 are quite similar.

“It may be hard to tell the difference based on symptoms alone. Testing may be needed to help confirm a diagnosis. Flu and COVID-19 share many characteristics, but there are some key differences between the two.