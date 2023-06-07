Flynn has a passion for serving the community at Aquatics Center

There is a new face, though not new to the community, serving the Monticello Parks and Recreation Department.

Jill Flynn is well acquainted with the Monticello Aquatic Center as she takes on the role of Aquatics Coordinator.

Flynn started in her role in April and will work throughout the close of the pool season following Labor Day.

Parks and Rec Director Jacob Oswald said as his department has grown over the years, specially recently in taking on MYBSA, an additional person was needed to primarily focus on the pool.

“Jill has a passion of it,” he praised.

While the pool didn’t open until Memorial Day weekend, a lot of behind-the-scenes work needed to happen before the public hit the pool for the summer.

The role the Aquatics Coordinator comes with a lot of duties. Flynn is responsible for staffing the pool with enough lifeguards and PA (pool assistants). The PAs are needed to man the front desk, as well as the concession stand. There are also three pool managers as well. To date, she’s hired 36 guards and PAs.

She said while that number may seem like a lot, it’s all about keeping the pool safe for the users.

“These are all high school and college-age kids,” Flynn noted. “They’re involved in other activities and want to spend their summer with family and friends. We don’t want to take away their entire summer. They’re still kids.”

The guards not only work while the pool is open to the public, they also serve as WSIs (water safety instructors), leading swimming lessons during the morning and evening sessions. They also lead the new water aerobics classes.

Other responsibilities Flynn takes on include: Scheduling, a lot of paperwork, monitoring the chemicals within the pool water, and making sure the staff are up-to-date on their certifications and training.

Flynn schedules in-service days for the staff, giving them the opportunity to keep up on their skills.

“They need to stay on top of their toes,” she said of reacting to certain instances and scenarios.

The in-service days apply to the guards and PAs.

“People trust them and their need to be able to react correctly,” Flynn added.

Flynn is no stranger to the Aquatic Center. With her children on the swim team, she’s been at the pool cheering them on and assisting at swim meets since 2016.

“I was an active parent,” he said.

In 2019, she took over as swim coach.

In her own youth, Flynn worked as a lifeguard herself. In 2021, she became an adult guard in Monticello and a WSI.

“This was just a natural progression. I normally live at the pool over the summer,” she said of applying for the Aquatics Coordinator position. “I have enough knowledge on the subject and I know the staff.”

Flynn has also implemented some new and creative programming at the pool since it opened for the summer. Lap swimming and water aerobics have become quite popular.

While Camp Courageous offers water aerobics in their indoor pool, they discontinue the services during the summer when Camp is in full-swing.

Flynn said attendees are happy to have a place to go. Not only do the water aerobics provide a certain level of activity, but it’s the socialization aspect as well.

“We might have to add more classes,” Flynn said of the popularity. “The goal is to have people walk away saying they had a good time and got some exercise.”

The lap swimming and aerobics are intended for those 14 years of age and older.

Swimming lessons will also be offered in the evenings for the first time this year due to the overwhelming response at sign-up.

“We didn’t want our morning classes to be too big,” Oswald said.

All timeslots for lessons have been full.

Flynn and the staff have also started offering theme dress-up days several times a week, such as tie-dye day and pirate day. The pool staff and public are welcome to dress up.

“It helps to break up the monotony of the day,” she said. “It’s something different. We want people to have a good time with it.”

Above all, Flynn wants to make the Aquatic Center a fun, safe, and welcoming place for everyone.

“Safety is our number-one priority,” she reiterated. “People have offered a lot of great feedback and are appreciative of what we’re doing. It’s been good, but we ask that the community be patient with us as we all figure it out.”

To that extent, the wildlife smoke and haze last week posed threats to people’s health, causing the pool to close for three days.