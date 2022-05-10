Flynn reaches goal of Eagle Scout before 18th birthday

Sullivan “Sully” Flynn, 18, of Monticello, joined Scouts (Troop 66) the summer before his sophomore year of high school. While most might start their Scouting experience when they’re in fifth grade, this left Flynn with just a few years to carry out, complete, and earn the prestigious Eagle Scout Award.

His goal was to achieve the honor before his 18th birthday (Aug. 2). The last working day on his Eagle project was July 28.

Flynn’s Eagle Scout project was a team-building wheelchair-friendly activity for campers at Camp Courageous to use.

The activity consists of a cart that rolls across two beams, traveling from one ramp to the other. Campers in wheelchairs access the activity using the ramps. They lock into the cart and use the rope to pull themselves across the track.

The location of Flynn’s project is special because it’s near other rope course activities, which are not accessible to campers in wheelchairs.

The activity, in all, measures 40 feet in length. The entrance and exit ramps each measure 10 feet.

“I wanted to do something for Camp Courageous,” said Flynn, who has a special connection to the camp.

Growing up, Flynn came out to Camp for swimming lessons. That’s when he got to know several of the staff out there, including Shannon Poe, Carol Melton, and Toby Luetkemeier.

Once Flynn joined the Monticello Swim Team, they would practice at Camp at the indoor pool during the winter months.

He also volunteered his time at Camp fundraisers and breakfasts over the years.

Flynn primarily worked with Luetkemeier on his Eagle project.

This wasn’t Flynn’s first idea for his Eagle project. He initially considered working on a trail near the Durgin Pavilion. However, some students from the University of Iowa took on some trail concepts earlier this year.

Flynn also thought of building a mini golf course at Camp.

Flynn sought the help of his fellow Scouts, close friends, and family to assist with the project. The site work started on July 7, and they put in 10 non-consecutive working days on site. Flynn, himself, tracked over 52.5 hours working on the project. Everyone else who assisted clocked 170 total hours.

The ballpark cost associated with his project was $1,500. He raised the money through local business donations and people donating through his Venmo account.

In early June, Flynn created a Facebook post about his Eagle project, asking people to consider donating through Venmo.

“Donations covered a lot of it,” he said.

Flynn luckily didn’t have any supply chain issues securing materials for his project from Spahn & Rose Lumber Company. He went on a hiking trip with his troop June 26 through July 3, and made sure to order his materials before he left.

“Everything was available and ready to use,” he said.

There were, however, other issues he did not anticipate.

The track he built required eight footings to help anchor it into the ground. Flynn underestimated just how much concrete he would need. It required 62 60-pound bags of concrete mix.

“I started with 30 to 40 bags of concrete and had to order 30 more,” Flynn said.

Due to the location of his project at Camp Courageous, they couldn’t get a concrete truck or mixer out on site. So, Scouts helped to carry the bags and used four-wheelers to haul out an electric concrete mixer.

“The concrete set us back,” admitted Flynn. “We had to wait a week for it to set before we could drill the wood into it. There were some time constraints.”

The holes for the footings also had to be dug by hand, using an ice auger.

Overall, he reached his goal of completing his project before his 18th birthday.

“It went really well. We got lucky with the weather.”

As for earning the rank of Eagle Scout, Flynn said it’s a great feeling and accomplishment.

“It’s not impossible if you stay on it and work through it,” urged Flynn. “A lot of people start (their project) and don’t finish.”

Flynn was prompted to join Scouts after witnessing his cousin’s Eagle Scout ceremony. Following that occasion, Flynn’s sister, Stella, joined Scouts.

“I wanted to earn my Eagle before her,” he said. “It was something I really wanted to do for myself. And, we have fun with the competition.”

Flynn is currently attending Iowa State University. He’s majoring in chemical engineering and minoring in music.