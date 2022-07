Brynlee Cleeton blocks the mega-foam blaster as it aims her way.



On June 22, the Monticello Public Library hosted a visit from Absolute Science outside by the pool for their popular “mega-foam blaster” event. Librarian Penny Schmit mans the blaster as she sprays foam into the crowd of kids.



The younger kids were timid at first as they jumped into the pile of foam. (Photos by Kim Brooks)