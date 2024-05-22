Folken, Ries retire from MCSD

As the 2023-34 schoolyear comes to a close this week, the Monticello Community School District (MCSD) bids farewell to two long-time staff members: Elementary Principal Denny Folken, and Doug Ries, eighth-grade science and seventh/eighth-grade GTT (Gateway to Technology) teacher.

Denny Folken

At the end of this school year, Folken will have completed his 21st year with the MCSD.

Folken started working for the MCSD in 2003.

Overall, Folken has been working in education for a total of 32 years. From 1992-95, he was a Chapter I reading/math teacher and fourth-grade teacher with the Anamosa Community School District. From 1995-2003, he held several positions within the Cedar Rapids district: sixth-grade teacher and basketball coach at Franklin Middle School, building facilitator at Jackson Elementary, and second-grade and fourth-grade teacher at Madison Elementary.

“I made the decision to become a teacher and a coach while I was in college,” Folken said of his career in education.

Throughout his years with the MCSD, Folken said the biggest change he’s witnessed has been technology. He said technology has impacted education over the years.

“Today, we can get to so much current information with just a quick online search. My generation had to go to the library and look things up in books or articles, which took a lot of time. Oftentimes, those books or articles were outdated by many years.”

As principal, Folken worked with teachers and staff throughout the MCSD.

“I enjoyed working with the whole school community – students, parents, school/district staff, and the community.”

In that same respect, Folken said he’ll miss working with so many “great people across all age levels.”

While Folken had his eye on retirement ahead of the game, he said he made the decision to retire within the last year.

“I am looking forward to spending some more time on my hobbies,” he offered, “and I’m also exploring what I would like to do (in retirement), possibly on more of a part-time basis.”

Folken, and his wife, Lisa, who will soon retire from the Kirkwood Jones County Regional Center in Monticello would like to spend more time traveling. All three of their adult children reside in the Phoenix area in Arizona.

“That will be a nice place to visit during the winter months,” he said.

In September, Shannon Kehoe was approved as the new elementary principal, taking over the reins from Folken.

“Our students are pretty blessed in my opinion,” expressed Folken. “Our school staff work incredibly hard to meet a wide variety of needs in an ever-changing educational environment. I appreciate that there is such strong community interest in investing in the school settings. I am truly excited for the future of the MCSD!”

Folken feels “very fortunate” to have had the opportunity to work for the MCSD for so long.

“I will take countless memories with me that I will cherish forever,” he said fondly.

Doug Ries

Ries has been with the MCSD for 29 years.

He’s been thinking about retiring for the past couple of years now.

Over the past almost-30 years, Ries has held several positions within the MCSD, namely within athletics: high school and middle school football coach, middle school volleyball coach, middle school cross country coach, high school and middle school basketball coach, high school and middle school track coach, high school girls golf coach, high school softball coach, driver’s education instructor, and bus driver.

Prior to coming to the MCSD, Ries taught high school biology for three years in Winterset, Iowa.

“I enjoyed school growing up, got along pretty well with my teachers, and loved playing sports,” Ries said of having a career in education. “I liked math and science classes, so it was a good fit.”

Having been in education for over 30 years overall, Ries said he’s seen many changes in the field.

“There is a significant shift towards incorporating technology into the classroom, making lessons more interactive and accessible,” he shared.

In retirement, Ries said he’ll miss his daily interactions with the students and his fellow colleagues.

“I made some great friends working here.”

As the last day of school approaches, Ries is looking forward to having more free time to pursue his hobbies and setting his own schedule.

“I have enjoyed my time working with the students, colleagues, and administrators at Monticello,” he said. “I have learned a great deal and built meaningful relationships during my time here. I want to express my sincere appreciation to the entire MCSD.”