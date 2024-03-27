Folkens honored by School Foundation

“All of our connections go back to the schools and the students.”

Those words were recently shared by Denny Folken, principal of Shannon and Carpenter Elementary Schools. Denny and his wife, Lisa, director of Kirkwood’s Jones County Regional Center (JCRC), were honored on March 23 during the Monticello School Foundation Tailgate Party and Alumni Reunion.

Earlier this year, they both announced their planned retirements. Denny will retire in July after 21 years with the Monticello Community School District. Lisa will retire in December after 20 years with Kirkwood.

“We want to honor two very special people who have been integral to student learning in Monticello: Denny and Lisa Folken,” shared Annette Smith, president of the School Foundation. “Monticello Community School Foundation acknowledges, with sincere appreciation, Denny and Lisa Folken for years of dedicated involvement in the MCSD Foundation, and their decades of involvement in the Monticello school system. Denny and Lisa Folken’s legacy lives on in the thousands of students they have impacted directly and indirectly.”

When the Folkens found out a few weeks ago that the Foundation wanted to honor them, there was some surprise.

“We didn’t know what to say,” said Denny.

Prior to the Folken family living, working, and raising their three kids in Monticello, they resided in Cedar Rapids. Denny grew up in Jones County and knew eventually he’d want to come back to the area.

At the time, there were five administrative positions open in the Eastern Iowa region, so he applied and interviewed for the Monticello elementary principal position.

“It went well and then I had a decision to make,” she recalled.

At the time, Lisa was working in marketing at Stamats Communications, Inc. in Cedar Rapids. She grew up in the big city.

“My only connection to Monticello was the fair,” she said, at the time. “My mom was also the superintendent in Anamosa for a few years.”

The Folkens’ kids (Kyle, Paige, and Cade) were 5, 3, and a year old at the time. Lisa said it was the perfect time to relocate before their oldest started kindergarten.

It was Lisa’s mom who was the connection between Lisa and then-JCRC director, Kristy Black. (Black now serves as executive dean at Kirkwood.)

“There was talk about them (Kirkwood) building a center,” recalled Lisa. “Kristy and I became fast friends.”

Lisa got a job working at John McDonald, where Kirkwood used to be housed. She worked part-time with the alternative high school.

“I grew to love the job and it gave me a different perspective of education,” she said. “It’s a unique student population, and I’m still connected with the students.”

She quickly moved up the leadership ladder from there. Lisa was then promoted to Student Academic Support coordinator when the new Kirkwood center was built south of Monticello.

When Black was promoted to her current role, Lisa became director in 2013.

Both working in education, and their kids having grown up in the MCSD, the Folkens see the importance of the School Foundation.

“It keeps teachers from having to spend their own money,” said Lisa.

Denny said the money the Foundation raises has allowed for increased technology across the district.

“They (the Foundation) care about the kids and makes it so they’re not missing out,” he said of the needs and wants of the MCSD. “There are some very talented people who have been attached to the Foundation for years. They’re a great bunch of leaders.”

He said the hard work of the Foundation is truly “for the kids.”

Lisa added that the MCSD and the support of the Foundation and the community, not to mention higher learning opportunities through Kirkwood, makes Monticello an attractive place to raise a family.

Lisa also serves on the Monticello Chamber and Monticello Main Street boards.

“There are a lot of organizations in Monticello with a tremendous volunteer base that support our great community,” she praised.

“Thank you very much everybody,” Denny said as they were presented with a plaque at the Foundation dinner. “Lisa and I have been very blessed all these years. We would have never known that Monticello would have had such a huge impact on us and our kids and our family. The community and the Foundation have been incredible support all these years.”