Food drive for Senior Dining



Keira Lee of Monticello donates a box of noodles to the Senior Dining fundraiser. Volunteers and Senior Dining staff were present at both the Monticello and Anamosa Fareway Stores collecting donations for the countywide program. (Photo by Kim Brooks)



Jones County Senior Dining held its annual food drive and fundraiser at Fareway on Oct. 28. To assist in the efforts, the Jones County Dairy Producers donated $1,000. From left are Regina Engelbart, Monticello dining site manager; Janaan Kraus, senior dining volunteer; Kevin Miller, Dairy Producers; and Sue Brokaw, Senior Dining volunteer. (Photo submitted)