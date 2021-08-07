Former family friends come together to publish children’s book

A Monticello native and an Anamosa business owner have come together to publish a children’s book.

“Goodnight Farm Friends” was written by Nathan Hein and illustrated by KC Kiner Wortman. Hein grew up in rural Monticello and now resides with his family in Marion. Wortman’s family was a neighbor to the Heins on Richland Road. She owns Thou Art Gallery in downtown Anamosa.

About a year and a half ago, Hein started writing this book for his son, Rowan, who turned 5 in February.

“I’ve always wanted to do something for both of my kids,” he said. “Something for them when they started reading, something special to have.”

Growing up on a farm, Hein had the perfect setting for a children’s book using various pieces of farm equipment was the main characters as they work hard on the farm, growing and harvesting the food for people all over the country.

The main characters include a tractor, a combine, a skid loader, a planter, a plow, and the Hein family dog, Popcorn.

As for the specific green farm machinery, Wortman said that was Hein’s decision.

Hein said based on his history of living on a farm, the fact that his children thoroughly enjoy spending time with their grandparents and cousins on the farm, it was a no brainer as to what the setting of his book would be.

“Rowan likes to ride in the tractor with Uncle Nick (Hein) and with Papa in the combine,” he shared. “He gets a lot of enjoyment out of that, so I wanted to tie (the book) to my roots a bit.”

Once Hein completed the written portion of the book, he knew he needed to find an illustrator. So, he took to Facebook asking if anyone could offer any suggestions. That’s when a former Monticello High School classmate of his, Kori (Kiner) Wright, threw her mom’s name out (KC Wortman) as a suggestion. When he saw Wortman’s name, Hein was immediately interested in the family friend’s assistance with his project.

“I messaged Kori for her mom’s contact information,” he said.

“I had not reopened my gallery yet,” Wortman said of bouncing back from a fire at her shop in 2017. She and her husband, Doug, were also working on renovations to a rental property, which was keeping the pretty busy.

Wortman admitted when Hein asked her about illustrating his book, she did not say yes right away.

“After I read it for the first time, I thought it was cute and could be a huge seller,” she said.

This book was not Wortman’s first rodeo. Over the years she’s illustrated many children’s books.

“It was always on my bucket list to publish a children’s book before I turned 30,” Wortman shared.

Initially when Hein and Wortman started having a conversation about the book, he was intending to just print one copy for his son. The project then expanded into mass producing the book and ordering 500 copies to sell to the public.

“KC told me she thought we could sell a lot of them,” he said. “She knew better than I did and convinced me to share it with more people.”

Hein and Wortman met on and off for a few months at the beginning of 2021 to discuss illustrations and the layout of the pages and final look of the cover.

Wortman joked that she needed guidance in drawing equipment due to her “city girl” background. She would send Hein her concepts of the farm equipment to make sure they were accurate and correct.

“I had never drawn farm equipment before,” confessed Wortman. “So I like a good challenge.”

She used water color and pen and ink for her illustrations, making them the right size for the book.

Early in the illustration process, Wortman included a drawing of Popcorn the Dog on a few of the pages. After Rowan was presented with a draft of the book for his fifth birthday earlier this year, he remarked about wanting to see Popcorn on every page.

“He really liked Popcorn,” Hein laughed. “So we went back and added him throughout.”

“It gives kids something to look for,” Wortman said of searching the pages for Popcorn.

Hein said he and Wortman also talked a lot about the best cover material for the book, hard or soft.

“We settled on the perfect binding,” he said.

On July 1, Hein received a final version of the published book and was beyond thrilled.

“I’m pleased with how it turned out. It’s more than I hoped for and expected when we started.”

Hein credits Wortman’s background in publishing and copyright rules for taking the lead.

“She was very helpful with all of the ins and outs,” he praised.

Now, Hein is working on his second children’s book for their daughter, Vivian, who is 7. This one will be all about horses.

“Vivian keeps asking where her book is,” he joked. “I’m working on it…

“She takes horse riding lessons, and this book will honor my mom and grandma’s passion with horses,” Hein added. “I hope KC will want to illustrate that one, too.”

Hein and his wife, Joanna, are both veterinarians and own and operate Heartland Animal Hospital in Marion.

Hein said throughout the writing process, he never experienced “writer’s block” and the words just flowed.

“Goodnight Farm Friends” was published through Wortman’s company, KC & Kompany. With her years of experience in printing, it just made the most sense.

“It allowed us to have more control over what the book looked like,” explained Wortman.

While the first run of 500 is selling fast, Wortman said they may have to order more.

The book is available at Thou Art in Anamosa, and sells for $15 each.