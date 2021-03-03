Former locals experience winter weather in Texas

Iowa is no stranger to snow, ice, cold and freezing temperatures in the winter. But folks in Texas? That’s another story…

Several former Monticello and Jones County residents now reside in various parts of Texas and were all impacted in mid-February when Mother Nature decided to introduce (or re-introduce, in some cases) them to winter weather.

Christina McClendon and her family just moved to east Texas in July.

“We were really looking forward to the mild (no snowy) winters,” she said. “We were unpleasantly surprised when the storm hit.”

She joked it was as if someone drugged them and brought them back to Iowa.

The McClendons lost power on Feb. 16 from 5 a.m. until about 4 p.m. The temperature in their home got as low at 47 degrees.

“It got a little chilly in our house,” she said. “We bundled up and used blankets.”

McClendon said they were smart and kept some of their winter gear following their move to a warmer climate.

While meteorologists warned them of the pending winter weather, McClendon said some just did not believe it would actually happen until it did.

“Being from Iowa, we didn’t think much of it at the time,” she said. “We obviously weren’t thrilled about it, but figured we would just continue like we would in Iowa when a winter storm hits.”

McClendon said it was as if the entire state shut down following an inch of snow on the ground. By the time the family realized they needed additional necessities, it was too late.

“Everything was closed,” said McClendon.

So the family resorted to making their own dog food for their two dogs for several days until the stores slowly restocked.

“We had to have family from two hours away grab some groceries because we weren’t able to find anything,” said McClendon.

Also in Texas, road crews are not equipped with snow-removal equipment. So, the roads remained closed until it began to melt.

At this time, the McClendons had friends of Iowa visiting them in Texas.

“They were a little disappointed, as they were coming here to get away from the cold, wintery weather,” she said.

In all, the McClendon got about 7 inches of snow in their area, and were shocked that people began to panic. She said back in Iowa, very rarely did you lose power with a half-inch of snow.

Another shock, water pipes breaking. Luckily, the McClendons did not experience that type of devastation.

“Houses here are not built for the extreme cold,” she said.

While store shelves were empty, what took the McClendons by surprise were just how many stores shut down.

“The roads were horrendous. Most people up north don’t realize how nice it is to have the resources to clear roads and put down sale and sand. It is far different driving on roads that don’t have any kind of salt/sand on them.

“It’s not that people here are bad drivers. It’s that people here don’t know how to get around in this type of weather because it is so unusual.”

Five days after the storm hit, the family was finally able to get to a store.

“But you were lucky if they had anything,” McClendon said.

Two weeks later, she said some store were still without basics such as bread, milk, and eggs.

Once the national news started reporting about the statewide power outages and lack of water in Texas, people back in Iowa started checking in on the McClendons.

“I doubt they realized how bad even just a couple inches of snow is for the south,” she said. “Hopefully it will not be a reoccurring thing.”

Chad Bohlken has a family of five living just north of San Antonio, Texas. He moved there in 1996. A few days before the winter storm, they were warned of freezing rain and below-freezing temperatures. On Feb. 15, they saw a few inches of snow and temps in the single digits.

“Very rarely will we have temperatures drop below freezing, but it does happen,” said Bohlken. “Temps below 20 are unheard of.”

Like many others, the Bohlkens’ biggest concern was freezing pipes.

“Our pipes are not buried more than a few inches in the ground,” he said.

Almost a week later, temps were still in the 20s, and schools shut down for an entire week, something they did not expect.

Grocery stores were seen empty early on. Hardware stores were depleted of plumbing supplies.

While the family felt they were prepared for the winter weather, “we were not aware of how ill-suited our state is for this type of weather,” commented Bohlken. “Our electrical grid failed, causing many homes to lose electricity.”

Fortunately, the Bohlkens did not lose electricity. However, the lack of electrical capacity caused the water pumps to shut down. They were without water for five and a half days. Having grown up in Iowa during the winter, Bohlken knew enough to insulate his pipes, and allowed his faucets to drip so they didn’t burst.

The family already stocked up on water due to the pandemic. They ran out of that, so Bohlken resorted to melting snow in a tin basin on his outdoor gas grill and using pool water to flush their pipes.

“This left a lot of people and businesses devastated,” said Bohlken. “Growing up in Monticello definitely helped me cope with this.”

In a similarity to Iowa, though, Bohlken said friends and neighbors were willing to help or assist whenever needed.

“We received pool water from neighbors, and were able to visit friends to take showers,” he said. “We cooked items that didn’t require the use of water, and made sure the kids only drank when thirsty and conserved the best we could.”

Unlike most Texans, Bohlken’s truck has four-wheel drive, so he was able to get around the snow-covered roadways.

Despite not know how long things might last, Bohlken said it reminded him of home back in Iowa.

Tyler Boysen and his wife have two kids, living in northeast Texas. They saw about 4 inches of snow Valentine’s Day night into Monday, and again another inch or so on Wednesday.

“The average high in Texas is 61 degrees, and the average low is 41 degrees,” Boysen said.

With temps remaining below freezing for several days, snow remained on the roadways for that same amount of time.

“They talked about it snowing for at least a week,” he said of some warning.

Both Boysen and his wife are teachers, so when they left work on Friday, they made sure to bring items home with them in case they didn’t return for a few days.

The Boysen family did prepare for the winter storm by purchasing plenty of groceries, water, and covers for their outdoor facets.

“When the temperatures were well below freezing, we made sure to let our facets drip to try and avoid our pipes freezing,” he said.

While they didn’t lose power because they’re on the same grid as their local fire department, they did lose water pressure and were placed on a boil notice for almost a week.

“We did not get enough water because we did not know we would lose our city’s water pumps,” Boysen shared.

The city’s pumps failed because the water treatment facility lost power.

With what little water pressure they had, the Boysens filled their tubs with water to be used when flushing toilets.

“Even when the pumps got power, it took a while for the tanks to fill back up and get pressure restored,” said Boysen.

This entire situation showed that Texas is on its own when it comes to the power grids across the country.

“We were less than five minutes from a complete failure that would have left millions without any power for what could have been months without any possibility of outside assistance,” explained Boysen. “That is truly the scary part of all of this, and an investigation has already started to try and find what went wrong and how we can fix it going forward.”

Boysen sister and her son live about 20 minutes away from them, and sought refuge at their home due to rolling power outages in her area.

A week after the first snowfall, the Boysens saw temps again back up in the 70s and 80s and snow quickly melted away.

However, another weather phenomenon hit…

“On Feb. 25, we had some storms come through that brought quarter-size hail,” said Boysen. “It has been a pretty wild week for Texas weather.”