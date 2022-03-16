Former Monticello resident experiences Cedar Rapids fire

A former Monticello resident was one of the residents living In the Geneva Tower apartment complex in Cedar Rapids on Feb. 20 when the entire building was evacuated due to a fire.

Charlotte Smith lived on the fifth floor when a fire broke out ninth floor and spread up to the 12th floor.

Smith lived in the apartments for six and a half years after moving to Cedar Rapids following a divorce.

In the mid-1980s, Smith (whose maiden name is Stroud) moved to Monticello, attended school at Olin and Monticello, graduating in 1991.

Smith is no stranger to incidents in Cedar Rapids. In 2016, she was evacuated from the same apartment complex due to flooding concerns. At that time, she was out of the state and notified about the evacuation by the manager of the complex.

“Out of caution, we were out for a week,” she said. Thankfully, floodwaters never reached the building.

This time, however, it was a different story. Smith was forced to find alternative housing for more than two weeks, without her possession, medications, clothes, and more.

“I have arthritis, and I was without my compression socks for four or five days,” she said.

While she admitted the Tower is known to have some issues and small kitchen fires, this was a bigger and longer ordeal.

On Feb. 20, despite hearing the smoke alarms in the middle of the night and not thinking much of it, Smith tried to go back to sleep.

“I didn’t smell or see smoke,” she said of living four floors below where the fire started.

Working in mental health for the Penn Center (part of UnityPoint Health), Smith knew she needed her sleep to work a double shift the next day.

An hour into the fire, she woke up to the sound of firefighters pounding on her apartment door.

“I was taken out by the elevator,” she said, surprised it was still working in the midst of a fire.

Smith said she heard burning embers hitting her windows; that’s when she realized this was more than just a kitchen fire.

“When there is a fire, typically it’s just the floors immediately above and below that are evacuated,” she shared. “But this time, the fire department came to my apartment and told me to leave.”

She said she didn’t panic at all, thinking she’d be able to return to her place within a few hours or so. Those few hours turned into two weeks and then some.

“They told me I’d be out for an hour or two, so I just grabbed by keys and cell phone. I didn’t have my wallet or extra clothes. I had nothing but what I had in my hand.”

While some residents were given shelter by the Red Cross, Smith chose to stay at a hotel where she knew she could get some sleep.

Knowing they could be out for a week or more, the Red Cross also assisted in retrieving residents’ personal belongings.

“We had to fill out this paperwork and instruct someone to go into our apartments to get our stuff where we left it,” she explained. “That was very hard to do. I had to remember where everything was when I left it; and my medications were very important.”

In addition, she had to call the manager’s office and make an appointment to pick up her mail every day.

For the past couple of weeks, Smith called Affordable Housing Network, the owners of Geneva Tower, to see when they thought she might be able to return.

“But life goes on…” said Smith as she prepared to attend Ash Wednesday church service, despite her own hardships.

Since her ordeal, Smith has received some donations from family, friends, and co-workers, even some former church friends from St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Monticello.

“My supervisor and co-workers were really supportive with whatever I needed,” thanked Smith. They couldn’t believe I still came into work.”

She said her mother, Ellen Smith, has been a lifesaver.

“You forget things you don’t have that you’re used to having,” she said. “This has not been a great ‘vacation’ staying in a hotel.”

Unfortunately, the Red Cross did not offer any financial assistance because Smith chose to stay in a hotel rather than the shelter.

“Sleeping on a cot is not good for my arthritis,” she said.

Smith was finally able to move back in last week. She was lucky that her place sustained no damage of any kind.

Smith said there are fire extinguishers on every floor of the building, and a fire alarm on her floor, the fifth floor. There is also a fire evacuation plan taped to each apartment door.

“But I don’t know how to work a fire extinguisher, and when you panic because of a fire, are you going to take the time to read the instructions?”

Smith said she tossed around the idea of moving out of Geneva Tower before the fire. Now, she’s looking at her options more seriously.