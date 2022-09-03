Foundation Tailgate Party returns to raise $32,200

After taking a year off due to the COVID pandemic, the Monticello School District Foundation welcomed the community back for the 17th Annual Tailgate Party & Alumni Reunion.

The event was held on March 5, with roughly 200 people in attendance, raising over $32,250 for the Monticello Community School District. All proceeds go to benefit the students of the district.

Since 1992, the Foundation has contributed over $900,000 to help enhance the educational opportunities for the MCSD students.

The meal was catered by La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant. The Monticello Chamber sold beverages throughout the night.

The evening was emceed by former students Levi Temple and Jeff Carlson. Temple also entertained the crowd with his rendition of AC/DC’s “Back in Black.” Only, he changed the lyrics to reflect the theme for the night: “Back in Red and Black.” The song also referenced the work of the Foundation.

This year’s honoree was Rick “Hoppy” Wright. (You can read all about his tribute on page A2 inside this week’s Express.)

MHS alumni Hoppy Wright and Ruth Zirkelbach were present, representing the Class of 1970. Many members of the Class of 1972 were also present.

The Foundation would like to encourage more MHS graduates to attend the event. If you would like to assist in the planning of the Alumni Reunion portion of the event, reach out to one of the Foundation members.

Foundation President Annette Smith also took a moment to emphasize the importance of the Foundation and the annual Tailgate Party, which is their biggest fundraiser of the year.

“Many in this room walk the halls of our schools,” Smith said of the teachers, staff, and administrators present. “Your successes started with what you learned from your teachers. The leaders of tomorrow will come from the classrooms of our MCSD.”

Smith also acknowledged the hard work and dedication of the teachers, especially over the past couple of years dealing with the pandemic.

“Our teachers work tirelessly to share their knowledge and expertise, to prepare each student for the best possible outcome. The needs of today’s classrooms aren’t always covered by the funds received from the various revenue streams. That’s why they need our help.

“Whatever you are able to give this evening and in the days to come, will allow our students to compete in today’s world,” continued Smith. “whether those worlds are trade schools, state colleges, universities, or straight into the workforce. It’s our responsibility to step up and be accountable to OUR kids. You may not have children in school, but all of these kids are ours and benefit from and are depending on us to provide for them. Generations of proud Monticello citizens stepped up to be responsible for future generations of students, the future of our town, our country, and world.

“As JFK said, ‘Children are the world’s most valuable resource & its best hope for the future.’ Won’t you please help us with this challenge?”

And the community really did step up to the plate with donations for the silent and live auction. Local auctioneer Bryan Britt assisted in bringing out some high bids throughout the evening.

Others stepped up by showcasing their generosity when it came to competitive bids.

June Fellinger used her talents by piecing together a t-shirt quilt, using Monticello School shirts previously donated by Winnie Williams prior to her passing. A long-time Foundation Board member and all-around MCSD supporter, Williams passed away in July 2021. She was also known for her delicious chocolate chip cookies. The centerpiece of the quilt contained Williams’ cookie recipe.

The high bid on the quilt was Williams’ son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Jill Williams, with a bid of $1,275.

Another popular item of the night was the Lake Delhi boat ride and “Taste of Italy” dinner package. This was donated by Schneiter Insurance & Financial Solutions and Dr. Phil and Marilyn Hanna.

Typically just one bidder succeeds in winning this item; however, the donors were willing to offer it to two parties at the same price of $1,650. The winners were Shelly Kraus family and friends, and Angie Shady family and friends.