Four generations see changes in Camp Fire

It’s not unusual to see girls involved in Camp Fire today whose moms were also in the organization when they were young. But one local family has seen four generations of their family dedicate time and talents toward the Camp Fire Monticello Council.

Vicki Kelchen was enrolled in Camp Fire back when she was in second grade. At that time, girls in preschool and kindergarten could join.

Her father, Ron Fritz, was active with the organization for 30 years, serving as board president and a group sponsor.

“He was always taking trips to attend national Camp Fire conventions,” recalled Vicki.

In 1989, Vicki became director of the Monticello Council. She served as a leader for 39 years.

“They were looking for someone to become director and I was a leader up until then,” she said of making the jump.

Vicki clearly has a love and passion for Camp Fire. Her daughter, Jami Schlarmann was in the group and earned her WoHeLo Medallion, the highest honor bestowed to those in Camp Fire. Vicki’s two granddaughters, Kinzi and Haili Schlarmann, earned their WoHeLo in 2022 and 2023 respectively.

“It’s so rewarding,” reminisced Vicki. “I’ve watched so many young girls grow up; it’s like being a part of their lives.”

Today, about 70 girls are enrolled in Camp Fire. In the State of Iowa, only two councils remaining: Monticello and Des Moines.

“As kids get older, they have less time,” Vicki said in terms of being pulled in different directions.

Initially, girls had to be seniors in high school in order to receive their WoHeLo. Vicki said the local council modified the rules several years ago, giving the award to girls during their sophomore year.

“I did not get my WoheLo,” noted Vicki. “I wish I could have.”

However, in 2009, Vicki was honored with the Camp Fire Luther Halsey Gulick Award. Gulick is the founder of Camp Fire, and the award “is the highest form of recognition in the local council and recognizes extraordinary council leadership over an extended period of time.”

In addition to kids being so busy, Vicki said it’s also hard to find volunteers to serve as leaders.

“Everybody works and is so busy,” she said. “We’re lucky to have good leaders to keep us going.”

She said Camp Fire offers kids so many opportunities they might not otherwise get to experience on their own. It’s also instills the idea of community service and giving back to one’s community.

“We really try to push that,” Vicki urged of the required 60 hours.

There are also strong friendships that are formed, with many girls spending 10 or more years in the organization.

“Our groups are so close,” Vicki said.

Several families in Monticello and Hopkinton have had two or three generations involved in Camp Fire.

“That just shows the strong commitment,” Vicki said, “and why Camp Fire is still here.”

She credits the support of the community as well.

“People around here know about Camp Fire (especially around candy sale time).”

For those girls who have gone on to earn their WoHeLo Medallion, Vicki and Jami both said it helps when applying for college scholarships and jobs.

Jami got involved in Camp Fire in first grade, and earned her WoHeLo during her junior year of high school. Her leader was Beth Porter.

“I started in Camp Fire as soon as I could,” she recalled.

She said as an only child, it brought her out of her shell and helped to make friends.

“It was fun because you were with different people you might not hang out with at school,” she said, with Monticello and Hopkinton combined.

Jami enjoyed day camps and overnight stays held at Camp DeShaw.

She recalled going door-to-door to sell candy, being forced to talk to people, which also helped her shy demeanor.

“I had a competitive drive,” Jami said.

Vicki said when Jami was in Camp Fire, you’d see girls with their wagons full of candy all over town. Social media has since changed how kids manage fundraisers.

That competitive drive must run in the family because both of Jami’s daughters, Kinzi and Haili, have been top candy sellers at one time or another.

“The highest we ever had was 1,000 boxes,” Vicki noted. “A lot push for that 200 mark to get the chance to be on stage and get a certificate.”

Jami said having her daughters also in Camp Fire taught them different skills in life, aspects they might not learn elsewhere.

“Going to the nursing home was good for them,” she said. “And making cards for veterans. It teaches you to be a better person and to give back.”

Jami said it also helps with one’s leadership, too, and becoming role models.

“You see how the little girls look up the older ones.

Kinzi and Haili joined Camp Fire as 4-year-olds. Both joined for the same reasons (other than Grandma was in charge): Their friends.

“I thought it would be really fun and I knew I would be able to be with my friends,” Haili said.

Both girls have different memories of Camp Fire. Kinzi recalled the huge slip-n-slide at day camp (held now at Camp Courageous), as well as archery.

Haili enjoyed helping in the community the many craft activities.

Both said volunteering for their community is important, a lesson learned through Camp Fire. Haili added that her leadership skills have grown. She feels she’s a better team player because of Camp Fire.

They both also met new people and made different friends than those they see every day at school.

“You get to do so many fun things and learn at the same time,” said Kinzi.

With four generations of the Kelchen/Schlarmann family involved in Camp Fire, Vicki said that is quite rare today.

“It’s an honor that we’ve all completed Camp Fire,” Jami said. “Maybe we can compare notes someday…”