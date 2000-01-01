

Monticello veterans and Jones County Veterans Affairs Commissioners Penny Schoon and Denny Gray were grand marshals in the Monticello Fourth of July Parade. (Photo by Kim Brooks)



Monticello Parks and Recreation Board members Abby Jaeger, Katie Farrowe, and Tom Yeoman (behind the wheel) were one of the recipients of the chamber’s Community Pride Awards. (Photo by Kim Brooks)



Among those working on the Firemen’s Breakfast July 4, from left, Gavin Kahler, Clayton Kraus (pouring batter), Jackson Snyder and Zeb Bowser. (Photo by Pete Temple)



Goldie Rieniets of Anamosa, age 2, enjoys a bit of pancake during the Firemen’s Breakfast. (Photo by Pete Temple)



The Monticello Marching Band and new director Tony Butterworth (right, black shirt) help lead the parade. (Photo by Pete Temple)



Hayley Manternach of Precious Pets Services walks Charlie during the parade. (Photo by Pete Temple)



Decked out in flags and patriotic wear and riding in a 1915 Motel T Ford, from left: Sharon and Jim Greif, Randy and Debbie Toenjes. (Photo by Pete Temple)