Free Little Library comes to Amber

Amber, Iowa, known for the famous Hula Hoop Tree, which is located on County Home Road E-23, now has another reason to draw visitors.
Earlier this year, the unofficial Amber Mayor, Bobby Krum, took on the project of building a Free Little Library to add to the community. The free book exchange program is now in place, located in front of the Amber Community Club building on E-23.
Free Little Library is a worldwide program, with over 70,000 little libraries stationed in small towns, major cities, and rural settings.
