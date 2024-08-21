Friends of P&R offers rec scholarships

“This is for families who need it, for those where money might hinder taking advantage of Parks and Rec activities.”

Callie Smith, a member of the Friends of Monticello Parks and Rec group, shared those sentiments regarding a new initiative they are offering.

Beginning for the winter activity season, Monticello Parks and Recreation is offering $100 scholarships for families of the community with kids in grades PreK-sixth.

The Friends group started meeting in early 2024.

“It started out as those who were interested in talking about what we could provide for the community,” said P&R Director Jacob Oswald.

Before they knew it, Friends of P&R had formed, with a dozen or more members attending monthly meetings as they continue to finetune their bylaws.

The mission of the Friends group “is to serve as a catalyst of public support for parks, greenspaces, and recreational activities to enhance the quality of life for all citizens and visitors of the Monticello. community.”

Oswald serves as president of the Friends group. Other officers include: Abby Slauson, vice president; Keeley Mardorf, treasurer; and Whitney Kraus, secretary. Callie Smith and Cydney Smith are active board members.

“We do have some regulars who show up and attend our meetings,” said Oswald.

The role of the Friends is to support the projects of P&R, to help fund scholarships, to be a source of volunteers for P&R events and activities, to help maintain city parks and greenspaces, and to help fundraise for P&R projects and initiatives.

As they work toward their non-profit status, the Friends do fall under the Greater Monticello Community Foundation, which is also a non-profit under the Jones County Community Foundation.

“The Monticello Foundation is our overarching 501(c)3,” noted Oswald.

This means donations to the Friends group can be tax-deductible.

The Friends group has been busy raising money to fund scholarships.

“In the last eight months,” said Oswald, “we’ve raised over $20,000.”

Some of their fundraisers include: annual golf tournament, partnering with Tough Entertainment for the indoor bound house events, and selling banners at the Johnson Ballpark and Shannon school ball diamond.

This winter, Monticello High School senior, Preston Ries, was named Gatorade Football Player of the Year. As part of that honor, Ries got to choose a “social impact partner” to receive a $1,000 grant. Ries chose Monticello P&R.

With the banner program, there are four ball fields that are adorned with banners along the fence lines, advertising local businesses and organizations. For $1,000, the banners are displayed for three years. Oswald said they can add about 20 more banners yet.

“We’re also looking at other funding mechanisms,” he said.

After eight months, the Friends are ready to take some action, and giving away scholarships for P&R activities is an attainable goal to check off their list.

Every fall, beginning now, families can apply for one $100 scholarship per child, which will be applied like credit. So as you sign up your son/daughter for a P&R activity, that $100 can either go toward one rec activity, like soccer, or be split between activities, such as soccer and swimming lessons.

“It’s an easy application,” noted Smith.

Due to the newness of this opportunity, Smith said they don’t know how many scholarships will be awarded yet because they don’t know how many families will take advantage.

P&R programming is mainly geared toward kids in grades PreK-sixth.

Smith suggested larger families might benefit from a scholarship if they have several kids in this age bracket.

“They can delegate those funds to whatever program they want their child to participate in,” she offered.

A separate committee makes a recommendation on awarding scholarships, which then would go to the P&R Board of Directors for approval.

“The funds will last a whole calendar year,” noted Oswald. So every fall, families can apply.

Stay tuned to the “City of Monticello – IA Parks & Recreation” Facebook page for a link to the scholarship application. Paper copies can also be made available upon request.

The only thing the scholarships cannot be applied to are pool passes, adult P&R leagues, and facility rentals.

“You can use the money for swimming lessons and youth activities,” said Oswald.

“The main goal is to level the playing field for all participants,” Smith said of gifting scholarships. “Kids can take part in numerous activities now versus not being able to because of financial reasons. This gives kids the ability to try a variety of things and find out what interests them or where their talents lie.”

If you have additional questions about the scholarships, want to help support the Friends, or want to volunteer, email friendsofmonticellopnr@gmail.com.