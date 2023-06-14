Further FY 2023 city budget amendments approved

Following amendments to the City of Monticello’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget during the previous council meeting, the council approved additional FY 2023 amendments at their June 5 meeting.

These second round of budget amendments deal with Parks and Recreation (tournaments), Road Use (the Oak Street traffic light), Streets (Cedar Street tree removal), Aquatic Center (supplies), City Hall (recording fees), Berndes Center (tournament fees), Ambulance Operating Budget, Ambulance Equipment Budget (capital equipment).

For this particular budget amendment, the revenues increased by $24,800; expenses increased by $148,402.

“A couple of items came up after the last city council meeting,” noted City Clerk Sally Hinrichsen of the need for this amendment.

“Does this balance out the budget for the year we’re in?” asked Council member Brenda Hanken. “Is there extra money left?”

“It’s hard saying how much cash we will have come the end of June,” offered Hinrichsen. “It’s hard to say until the end of the fiscal year (June 30). But this is the last amendment.”

Hinrichsen said there is no additional time for any further amendments considering the publication of a notice prior to the next council meeting.

The board approved the amendments.