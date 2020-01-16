Future of city digital sign still up in air

The future of the Monticello digital sign on Highway 151 was the topic of some lengthy discussion at the Jan. 6 city council meeting.

There are several options for the council to consider. Removing the digital board could cost around $4,000. It would be an additional $2,000 to repaint the poles, and up to $2,000 to repair the lights to the top portion of the sign to illuminate “Monticello.”