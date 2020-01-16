Future of city digital sign still up in air

Published by admin on Thu, 01/16/2020 - 9:32am
The future of the Monticello digital sign on Highway 151 was the topic of some lengthy discussion at the Jan. 6 city council meeting.
There are several options for the council to consider. Removing the digital board could cost around $4,000. It would be an additional $2,000 to repaint the poles, and up to $2,000 to repair the lights to the top portion of the sign to illuminate “Monticello.”
