Future of Compadres building in question

An ongoing project that was intended to tear down a dilapidated building in downtown Monticello and replace it with an existing business to remain on the city’s tax rolls is now in jeopardy.

An action item on the Monday, Oct. 4, Monticello City Council agenda asked the council to consider a development agreement concerning the former Compadres building at 103 W. First St. between the city and Creative Concepts Development (Tom Yeoman). After much push-back from residents of the community, Yeoman ultimately backed out of the entire project.

Approval of the agreement was needed as the property nears the point where it has to transfer to a private party, that of Creative Concepts, for completion beyond the city’s involvement.

Jones County Economic Development Director Derek Lumsden secured a Catalyst Grant for this project on behalf of the city in the amount of $100,000. The city previously committed a match of $50,000 to go along with the grant.

The city also secured a Derelict Building Grant with the DNR in excess of $50,000 to replace the roof on half of the building and remove the asbestos.

Aside from the city’s involvement, Creative Concepts and Glass Tap owner Matt Kumley had a conceptional agreement together where Yeoman would build out the shell of the commercial property and Kumley would purchase the building, finish the interior and expand The Glass Tap. It was noted in the council packet that both Yeoman and Kumley were contributing at least $100,000 toward their projects.

“An agreement is necessary to assure all parties provide the necessary funding and performance as required under the terms of the Catalyst Grant and the city’s expectations,” the packet noted.

Due to Yeoman declaring his intent to back out of the project, the council voted to table any action on the agreement until the next meeting. (Yeoman abstained.)

If the agreement were to move forward, Yeoman would purchase the Compadres building from the city for $1,000 to finish restoration and interior construction.

Audrey Savage addressed Yeoman and the council, she said, as a city taxpayer.

“Why did you get involved?” she proposed to Yeoman.

“Nobody else was doing it,” he offered of pursuing the development project.

Savage then reread previous council meeting minutes noting that she felt the minutes lacked integrity and were biased toward Yeoman’s involvement in the project. She also noted that the minutes continuously refer to Creative Concepts as an LLC, which does not exist.

Yeoman said he never said Creative Concepts was an LLC and never intended it to be as such.

“Then you should amend the minutes and that didn’t happen,” said Savage. “And you never identified yourself through it all.”

Yeoman’s name was not affiliated with Creative Concepts until he chose to publicize the fact.

“I didn’t want to influence anybody positively or negatively against me,” he said. “I had no ulterior motive. I thought this was a good opportunity to get a building back on the tax rolls.”

Yeoman said he didn’t care whether the council voted for or against the agreement.

“It doesn’t matter to me either way,” he added.

Mayor Brian Wolken commented that he and some council members might have mistakenly referred to Creative Concepts as an LLC; however, when checking with City Clerk Sally Hinrichsen, the official resolutions tied to the council’s actions with this property do not use “LLC,” just the meeting minutes.

“No legal documents refer to it as an LLC,” Wolken clarified. “That didn’t impact any action taken.”

Tom Osborne questioned the council’s process throughout the project, also taking issue with use of “LLC.”

“It was listed as an LLC on the agenda and in the council packet,” he said. “Everyone gets the packets and there was no correction. How can you sell it to a private entity versus an LLC that was approved?”

Osborne said he also felt allowing Yeoman, a member of the council, to see Kumley’s proposal back in February when the city requested RFPs was a conflict of interest.

“Did that help or hinder the process?” Osborne asked.

“I can solve this problem really easily,” offered Yeoman. “I’m out! I’ll make everybody happy; it’s all yours, Matt. I won’t sign the agreement.”

With that, Wolken informed the council that the building will remain in the city’s possession and responsibility “to keep it from deteriorating.” He explained the Catalyst Grant can only work if a developer is in place on this project, not the city.

“If we don’t have a developer, we’re back to square-one,” Wolken said. “And we’re looking at an empty run-down building that sits in worse shape than it’s ever been in.”

Kumley informed the council that he is ready to proceed with a concept on the building. The council told Kumley that he has two years to complete the project or the city is on the hook to repay the grant back to the state. The ownership would also revert back to the city.

Lumsden explained that it might be hard for the city to modify the grant application with the state to note a new developer. While the city has the right to modify the development agreement, the same is not true with the grant.

“The grant was written for a multi-party engagement,” he said. “There’s no guarantee the state would allow a change.”

With the bulk of the interior work planned to take place this winter, Lumsden said that does push things back a bit.

“I have seen Matt and Tom working together with it to ultimately go to The Glass Tap,” noted Wolken of some cooperation between both parties. “We’ve taken quite a few steps, so why is it an issue now of Tom’s involvement?”