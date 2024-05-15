Future of valedictorian program is discussed

Is the motivation students gain by striving for valedictorian status worth the pressure they sometimes face?

In other words, does the Monticello Community School District need or want to continue the tradition of honoring valedictorians and salutatorians at the end of each school year?

Monticello High School principal Nick Schauf attended the May 8 special meeting/work session of the Monticello School Board to initiate discussion on the topic.

Schauf said he wasn’t there to advocate for one side or the other – merely to generate discussion.

The board members in attendance Wednesday – Craig Stadtmueller, Mandy Norton and Tony Amsler – answered Schauf’s question, “Why do we have it?” by listing such benefits as recognition, scholarships, tradition and motivation.

Downsides, offered by Schauf and the board members, include added stress, particularly in a time when students are struggling more than ever with mental health issues; the fact the honor is only linked to “book smarts,” and that extra-curricular or co-curricular activities are not factored in.

Superintendent Brian Jaeger said the stress on students, particularly as they near the end of the school year, “becomes a pressure-cooker.”

Jaeger, the board members and Schauf all agreed that more information would be useful. One avenue would be asking students how much they and/or their parents care about the goal of striving for valedictorian status.

Another would be to contact schools that have gotten rid of their valedictorian traditions – Dyersville Beckman is one – and see what, if any, positive or negative effects have occurred.

Two other points were brought up. For one, if the Monticello district were to drop the valedictorian program, it couldn’t happen for at least two years, because some students have already taken specific courses to ensure they are eligible.

Also, the concept has changed throughout Iowa school districts. Some larger districts have been known to have a double-digit number of valedictorians honored in a single school year.

And while Monticello in past years would name just a single valedictorian, last year there were four, in addition to a salutatorian.

“The idea of it has changed,” board president Stadtmueller said.