Gala helps support mission of Austin Strong Foundation

“Your son has cancer. There is no cure. You need to take him home and make memories.”

In mid-January, Britt and Mikinzie Smith of Monticello, parents of Austin Smith, were told those exact words from doctors. Sixteen months later on May 20, 2016, their 6-year-old boy lost his battle with DIPG (Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma).

DIPG is an inoperable brain tumor, affecting children, ages 5-7 years of age. According to the Smiths, there is less than a 1 percent survival rate.