

Shortly after 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, the Monticello Fire Department was called to a garage fire behind the Public Works facility off 11th Street on 162nd Avenue. The garage was fully engulfed when trucks arrived on scene. Hopkinton Fire Department was called in to assist. The structure was a loss. The garage is owned by Lynn Leibold of Monticello. Also assisting at the scene were the Monticello Police Department, Monticello Ambulance Service, and the Jones County Sheriff’s Office. (Photos by Kim Brooks)



