Gassman named ’23 GJCF Princess

Taylor Gassman, a senior at Monticello High School, was crowned the 2023 Great Jones County Fair Princess.

Gassman is the daughter of Chanda and Kevin Gassman.

“I was so numb. I didn’t know if I heard them right,” she said of being named Princess. “I felt like I was going to fall over.”

Gassman admitted this was not something she ever imagined doing before.

“I was a little hesitant because this is a lot different for me than what I usually do at the fair. I’m usually down in the animals barns all day. It opened my eyes to all of the things that the queen and princess do.”

After some reconsidering, Gassman said maybe running for Fair Queen is something should could do…

“I always looked up to the queen and princess when I was little. To become that is really awesome.”

For her skit during the fair Queen Pageant, Gassman created a life-sized children’s book titled “The ABCs of the Fair.”

“I’m an artsy-fartsy person. Putting a book together, like a scrapbook, was something I really enjoyed,” she said.

Gassman also invited some little kids on stage as she read her book to them.

“I love kids with my whole heart,” she expressed. “I wanted to bring kids on stage so I would feel comfortable and interact with them. Kids are easier to interact with then a huge audience staring at you.”

Attending fair board meetings, Gassman said it’s opened her eyes to what it takes to have a successful fair.

“All of the small details; things you wouldn’t think of. Representing the fair, you represent everything and all that the fair stands for.”

Gassman, a member of the Prairie Hill 4-H Club, had a busy week showing her dog and pig at the fair. She said her brother and friends have been great to step in when she’s needed elsewhere.

Being active in such extra curriculars in high school like speech, BPA, 4-H and student council have helped to prepare Gassman for this role.

“We give a lot of speeches, but not necessarily an interview,” she said. “This was a whole different thing than I’ve ever done.”

Throughout the week, Gassman said she’s learned a lot about herself through this experience.