General Assistance fund sees increase in requests

Jones County Community Services Director Lucia Herman sought the Jones County Supervisors’ opinion during their Jan. 28 board meeting regarding her GA (General Assistance) budget.

GA covers such expenses as funerals/burials, rent assistant, utility assistance, etc. That overall budget is down to $1,200. Herman said one funeral alone, which costs $1,000, would basically wipe that budget out with five months to go until the end of the fiscal year.

“We’ve had some additional funerals come in and rent and utility assistance,” she said. “I’m here today to ask you if you want to put additional funds in or how you want to manage the rest of the year.”

For rent assistance, that line item has remained under $13,900. For utilities, under $1,700. For funerals, under $8,500.

“I have another funeral sitting on my desk right now,” Herman pointed out. “With $1,200 left, that would take it down to $200 for the rest of the year.”

She said she does have line items, such as office technology and office furniture that she can use to move $1,000 over to GA.

“There might be some other line items but I keep this budget so incredibly slim there’s never much room as far as office supplies and things like that.”

The board suggested moving the $1,000 over to see how far that goes for another month, and then revisit the situation then.

“If we see in a month from now that we’re in trouble, we can address it again at that point,” said Supervisor Joe Oswald.

“So that’s five months of hoping to not have one funeral…,” Herman said.

For the current fiscal year, Herman said she has filled funding requests for six funerals ($6,000), with another request on her desk. She’s paid out $6,900 in rent assistance.

“But with additionals (requests) we haven’t taken out (yet), that’s depleted,” she said. “We literally have $1,300 between all three of those line items.”

Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach asked if there were other avenues for Jones County residents needing rent/utility assistance, like HACAP.

“They’re different as far as qualifications of who and how can go where,” Herman explained. “So no, not for the folks who we serve, they would not have additional (avenues). We’re pretty much the bearer of last resort already.”

In other county business:

• The board approved the Heritage Area Agency on Aging FY 2026 funding request for Senior Dining.

Director Lisa Tallman said she is asking for an increase in reimbursement for the price meal. Right now it’s at $3.91 per meal. She is asking for $4.16, an increase of 25 cents.

“I need a little bump because of the economy, the cost of food, etc.,” she said.

• The board approved the hiring of Drew Read as a full-time jail officer, effective Jan. 28, at $21.01 an hour.

Sarah Tate, jail administrator, shared that Read grew up in Monticello and attended Monticello High School. He’ll cover third shift, which brings their staff count to nine.

“We had a good pool of applicants,” noted Tate.

• The board going out to bid for a new tandem cab and chassis for a plow truck for Secondary Roads. The bids will be due by 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 11.

County Engineer Derek Snead said he’s hopeful they’ll even be able to receive the truck by late-fall/early-winter.

“We’re going to try and purchase it before the new emissions standards change and the cost goes up,” he told the board.

For a while now, MACK has been the lowest bidder on the past several trucks Secondary Roads has purchased. He said the last time they had a letting, they only received one bid.

“We’ve had extremely good success with the ones we’re purchased previously,” he said. “It creates uniformity without our fleet. There are not that many options (out there) with how we build them.” (Secondary Roads builds their own fleet in-house.)

“The bidding process keeps them honest and as tight as possible,” Supervisor John Schlarmann said, favoring going out to bid. “I agree with a unform fleet, but it doesn’t hurt to see.”

“I agree, competition is good,” added Snead.