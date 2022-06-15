Gillmore, Harms honored at annual GJCF Kickoff

Two very special, long-time fair volunteers were recognized on June 8 during the annual Great Jones County Fair Kickoff event.

Fair Manager Lucas Gobeli honored both individuals.

The Friend of the Fair Award went to Keith Gillmore of Monticello.

Gobeli shared that Gillmore was one of the volunteers who ventured to Branson, Mo., years ago to help retrieve the aluminum bleachers and haul them back for the amphitheater.

"There have been some good stories I've heard about what all happened on that trip," joked Gobeli, "the cops being called and everything else."

Gillmore takes pride in securing and setting up the farm machinery and antique tractors every year at the fair. He's brought in some unique displays, including a Waterloo Boy Tractor.

"He's been a part of this ever since the dealerships stopped bringing in equipment," noted Gobeli. "He got the antique part of it going."

Believe it or not, but having farm machinery and tractors on display is actually one of the requirements for county fairs.

"That's actually one of the things that we have to have it make this a fair," said Gobeli. "It's part of the Iowa Code."

Gillmore has also taken part in numerous tractorcades over the years.

"This is totally unexpected," thanked Gillmore. "It's been a great experience displaying tractors and being part of the group. Thank you so much."

This year's Hall of Fame inductee was Kathy Harms of Monticello.

"This recipient has been behind the scenes at the fair since 1986," hinted Gobeli. "Over the last 27 years, she had a larger role being the spouse of the general manager and all-around helper and runner and everything else needed to keep going."

Harms' husband, John, was fair manager for 25-plus years.

"I can say, just from my few months here, being a spouse of the general manager is a role in and of itself," said Gobeli.

In 2013, the fair debuted the popular Kids Zone, which offers free crafts, games, and family activities for young kids. Harms took over managing the Kids Zone, which put to use her for 35-year background in education. Under her leadership, the Kids Zone has greatly expanded and grown.

"The fair has been a big part of our lives," Harms said fondly. "John and I both love it. It's something that when you're in love with it, it just gets into your soul."

Harms said it brings her such joy to see he little kids thoroughly enjoying their time in the Kids Zone.

"They cry when they don't want to leave," she said. "I hope it continues to bring joy to families as they come to the GJCF."

This summer's fair will actually be Harms' last running the Kids Zone, allowing others to take it over.

Gobeli presented John and Kathy with one last show of appreciation: Two golden tickets that offer lifetime admission into the fair.