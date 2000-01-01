

Several grandparents and grandchildren attended the library’s gingerbread house decorating event, including Karen Green and Whitney Long.



Brothers Greyson and Gavin Hinrichs get some extra help on their gingerbread house from Lazariya Davis.



The Monticello Public Library invited families to stop in and decorate gingerbread houses on Dec. 2. It was a busy morning with 125 people stopping by for the event and 42 gingerbread houses. Here Kimberly and Hunter Sams and Lexie Steffen work together on their gingerbread house. (Photos by Kim Brooks)



