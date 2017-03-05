Girls with Ideas impacts MNRC

Eleven sixth grade girls from Monticello Middle School recently took part in the pilot program, Girls with Ideas.

This program was held at the Monticello EXCEL Center for Entrepreneurship, and instructed by Jen Jaeger.

The Girls with Ideas program was actually started by Dr. Allison Poss to empower young girls to share their ideas and visions, to change the world.

The EXCEL Center brought the 11-week program to Monticello to further creativity for local girls and help them expand or develop their their leadership skills.