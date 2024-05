Give to Grow volunteers Jami Schlarmann, Angie McDonough, and Doug Edel served butterfly chops to the many patrons during the twohour event in Depot Park. Give to Grow raised $5,999 that day through Great Give Day donations.



Jacob and Joe Oswald manned the grills on May 15 for the Give to Grow Monticello lunch. The lunch was in promotion of Great Give Day, which supports donating to local non-profits. (Photos by Kim Brooks)