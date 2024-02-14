GJCF announces final act for 2024

The fourth and final concert announcement for the 2024 Great Jones County Fair was released on Feb. 9: Iowa’s own Hailey Whitters.

Whitters will take the stage at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 21.

“This should be a good draw considering she’s from Iowa,” said Fair Manager Lucas Gobeli. “At this point, the GJCF is her only date in Iowa.”

Tickets went on sale on Monday, Feb. 12. Tickets for the SRO (standing-room-only) track and amphitheater and bleachers are just $20. This also includes attendance for the bull-riding show on the track at 5 p.m.

“The track will open at the conclusion of the bull riding,” noted Gobeli.

There will be no opening act for Whitters; she concert is expected to end around 8/8:30 p.m.

Whitters grew up in Shueyville, Iowa, but moved to Nashville following high school in 2007. Her first gig was as a songwriter, writing for such country artists as Little Big Town, Martina McBride, and Alan Jackson.

When she started releasing her own songs, Whitters released an independent album, “Black Sheep,” in 2015. In 2020, she released her second album, “The Dream.” “Raised” was released in 2022.

Her most notable song is “Everything She Ain’t” from Whitters’ “Raised” album.

Since 2021, Whitters has been nominated for four awards, including a Grammy Award for song of the Year for “A Beautiful Noise” in 2022. In 2023, she won “New Female Artist of the Year” at the ACM (Academy of Country Music) Awards.

She’s toured with fellow country artists Luke Combs, Jason Aldean, and Maren Morris.

Bull riding, Gobeli said, will take the place of mutton busting this year.

“There will be both adult and youth brackets,” he said.

The fair has held a rodeo-type event for the past two years, starting at the equestrian center and moving to the track for more space.

“It has the potential to grow as we partner with a country artist,” added Gobeli.

Gate admission for Sunday ONLY will be $5. Daily admission Wednesday through Saturday is $15.

Tickets for Lainey Wilson on Thursday, July 18, are sold out. Some tickets still remain for Creed, Switchfoot, and Finger Eleven on Friday, July 19; and Cody Johnson on Saturday, July 20.

“We’re in a really favorable position,” Gobeli said with five months before the fair.

Fair attendees can purchase admission passes, carnival ride passes, and concert tickets all online leading up to fair week.

“Everything is on sale now,” urged Gobeli.

Visit greatjonescountyfair.com for concert tickets and passes.