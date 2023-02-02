GJCF announces final musical act for 2023

The fourth and final music act for the 2023 Great Jones County Fair has been announced: Shinedown.

The rock band started in the early 2000s. They've had seven studio albums; their most recent released in 2002, "Planet Zero." To date, the band has sold more than 10 million records worldwide.

Tickets for Shinedown go on sale Friday, Feb. 10, at 10 a.m. Tickets are $56 for all seating areas: SRO (standing-room only) track, amphitheater, and hillside bleachers.

"This simplifies the system," said Fair Manager Lucas Gobeli of a single-ticket price. "There are no bad seats here. We don’t have nose-bleed seats like they do in arenas."

Those who purchase concert tickets in the amphitheater and bleachers have the ability to come and go throughout the duration of the show. Those on track have to remain.

"Once you're in, you're in," said Gobeli of not leaving the track area.

Shinedown just announced their spring tour for 2023.

Last year, when 3 Doors Down replaced Lady A at short notice, Gobeli said the public reaction was very positive.

Of booking a more recent rock act, he said there really aren't many current rock bands like Shinedown still putting out music.

The 2023 GJCF will showcase four different music genres: rock, rap, country, and Christian rock.

"All rock (acts) is hard to book," Gobeli said of pinning a band down so far in advance. "They just don't plan out as far as we need."

With all four nights booked, the fair just has to secure opening acts for both Thursday and Friday nights.

"It'll depend on who's touring and who they (the headliners) present to us," offered Gobeli. "It's up to the headliner; we're at their discretion."

It's been noted before, but the theme for this year's GJCF is "Rooted in Agriculture."

"It reflects back to our mission statement," Gobeli said of "remaining focused on agriculture" and for the fair's "roots to never be forgotten."

Fair office manager Abby Jaeger said a lot of fairs in the industry market a yearly theme.

"Agriculture is so important in Jones County," she said. "It's our driving force."

"Rooted in Agriculture" will be showcased throughout the week of fair in the Kids' Zone and throughout the grounds with different types of contests designed to incorporate the theme.

"We're changing things up in the Kids' Zone with ag education for the kids," offered Gobeli. "We'll see how it goes."

Another aspect of agriculture coming to the fair is Bacon Buddies, where 4-H and FFA youth partner with those with intellectual and developmental disabilities to allow them to showcase pigs at the fair.

"This is something the State Fair has been doing for a few years," said Jaeger, who also serves on the Jones County Pork Producers. "This will be something exciting to see on Wednesday night of the fair, a chance for people to get involved."

"We've been talking about doing it the last few years," added Gobeli.

Local business Innovative Ag Services (IAS) has offered to sponsor Bacon Buddies.

"It's an event that'll put a smile on everyone's face," Gobeli added.

Jaeger has also contacted Camp Courageous to encourage their involvement as well.

"It'll allow the youth to make a difference in the community," she said.

As for other new sights coming to this summer's fair… "We have a few ideas in the works," hinted Gobeli.

To purchase tickets for Shinedown on Feb. 10, visit greatjonescountyfair.com.