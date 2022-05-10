GJCF announces Jon Pardi for 2023

The first announcement for the 2023 Great Jones County Fair was made last week on Sept. 28.

Saturday, July 22 will feature country musician Jon Pardi with special guest Russell Dickerson.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Oct. 14, at 10 a.m. Tickets are $56 across the board for the standing-room-only track, amphitheater, and hillside bleachers.

“We’re earlier than last year with an announcement,” noted Fair Manager Lucas Gobeli. “The artists were willing to let us announce at this time.”

Even before this summer’s fair, the GJCF was working on securing entertainment for the summer of 2023.

“We actually had confirmation just after the fair ended,” said Gobeli.

It’s been said in the past by both Gobeli and former fair manager John Harms that rock musicians/groups are hard to book due to routing. Now, routing seems to be a bigger issue for all genres.

Gobeli explained that if a musician’s caravan, which no doubt includes a semi or two, drives 400 or more miles a day, per DOT regulations, two separate drivers are required.

“It’s a slower process to book because now they (the entertainment) want to make sure they have back-to-back nights,” said Gobeli.

In 2012, Pardi released his debut single, “Missin’ You Crazy.”

In 2014, his debut album, “Write You a Song,” was released.

Since then, he’s released three more studio albums: “California Sunrise,” “Heartache Medication,” and “Mr. Saturday Night,” which was just released on Sept. 2.

He’s been nominated for multiple country music awards, having won CMA New Artist of the Year and New Male Vocalist of the Year from the Academy of Country Music, both in 2017.

Some of Pardi’s biggest hit songs include: “Dirt on My Boots,” “Head Over Boots,” and “Heartache on the Dance Floor.”

Dickerson has had three studio albums between 2017 and 2022. His third self-titled album is expected in November.

Dickerson is known for such songs as “That’s My Girl,” “Love You Like I Used To,” and “Every Little Thing.”

“Pardi has been out for a while and keeps putting out consistent charting music,” said Gobeli.

Along with news of the first 2023 entertainment announcement, Gobeli also shared some changes in store for 2023…

The price of gate admission is going up. When you purchase your concerts tickets online through eTix, you can also now purchase gate admission for $12. If you pay at the gate, the cost is $15.

“You get a discount if you purchase online ahead of time versus in-person,” offered Gobeli.

Even if you’re walking up to the gate, you can still pay the $12 as long as it’s before you enter the fairgrounds.

Those who purchase gate tickets online will use the barcode to enter the grounds. (You can either have the barcode scanned on your phone or print out the gate pass/ticket.)

The idea of going digital for gate admission and concert tickets allows the GJCF to better account of the numbers coming into the fair each night.

“Everyone knows we have a big fair,” said GJCF Office Manager Abby Jaeger. “But we want to see the analytics and the numbers. How many people are here to see Jon Pardi?”

Gobeli said a sell-out crowd equates to 12,000 people. That does not include the free hillside.

“We never know how many people are really on the hillside,” said Gobeli.

With a shortage of labor and the cost to keep and maintain labor, going electronic with gate passes will cut down on the numbers at the gates.

Gate passes will be available on Oct. 14 when you purchase your ticket for Jon Pardi.

The fair is also doing away with season passes.

“More people buy daily passes versus season passes,” commented Gobeli.

This also means the season pass-holder wristband will not be needed.

“That was done in an attempt to keep multiple people from using a season pass package,” Gobeli said.

Tickets can be purchase at greatjonescountyfair.com.