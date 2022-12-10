GJCF announces Sunday entertainment; additional security policies

News concerning the 2023 Great Jones County Fair keeps coming…

On Oct. 5, the fair announced the line-up for Sunday evening, July 23: We The Kingdom with special guest Anne Wilson.

"Christian music is back," said Fair Manager Lucas Gobeli. "We tried for it last year but it didn't work out with routing. It worked this year because we got in early on the routing."

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 21, at 10 a.m. online. Tickets are $30 across the board. The track will be SRO (standing room only).

"They are both strong within the Christian genre," noted Gobeli.

According to their biography, We The Kingdom "is a Grammy-nominated multigenerational family of musicians, producers, and songwriters." Their music embraces several genres: pop, country, folk, and rock. The group's "heart is rooted in worship.

"Together, they write songs about the full spectrum of human emotion as they aim to capture brokenness, honesty, and the redemptive power of God's love through their vulnerable, gritty lyrics."

Wilson "knows the healing power of music firsthand" following the death of her brother. He died in a car accident at the age of 23.

While Wilson mostly played the piano, it was her brother's funeral when she sang in front of an audience for the first time.

"It was at that moment that she realized what she was born to do," her bio states.

Wilson released her debut album in 2021. Her songs are racing up the charts.

"It should be a really good night," offered Gobeli of the last day of the "Five Best Days of Summer."

When you purchase your tickets, you can also purchase your gate passes in advance as well.

"Our gate passes are online now," urged Gobeli.

As a reminder, the price of the gate is $12 online or $15 at the gate.

While the GJCF is doing away with season passes, attendees can purchase season packages. For $38 you will receive five daily passes to be used on any day of the fair. One person can use one pass each day, or a family of five can use all five passes in one day.

"You can use them in a combination of ways," said Gobeli. "We want to be more flexible.

Season packages can also be purchased online at greatjonescountyfair.com.

The fair will also be implementing a "Clear Bag Policy."

This is "in order to maintain a safe and secure environment." Gobeli said this is mostly being driven by the entertainment.

The policy limits the size and type of bag people can bring with them into the fairgrounds. The following will be allowed:

• A bag that is clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and does not exceed 12x12x6 inches

• A gallon clear plastic freezer bag

• One small clutch purse or wallet 4.5x6.5 inches or smaller, with/without a handle or strap

• One diaper bag (does not have to be clear), which will require additional inspection at the gate

"Most arenas and stadiums have similar policies in place," said Gobeli. "The artists have been pushing for it the last few years."

Metal detectors will also be in place at each gate entrance. Metal detectors are also used at the Iowa State Fair and Mississippi Valley Fair.

Gobeli said the GJCF is at a point now where these additional security measures can't be put on hold any longer.