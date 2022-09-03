GJCF announces Sunday evening concert

The fourth and final concert announcement for this summer’s Great Jones County Fair (GJCF) was revealed on Friday, March 4: Blanco Brown.

He’ll take the stage on Sunday evening, July 24, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for Blanco Brown go on sale Wednesday, March 9, at 10 a.m. Ticket prices are just $15 across the board for all seating areas.

According to his biography, Blanco Brown “blurs the lines between country and hip-hop music.” His sound is known as “Trailer Trap.”

“It’s a boundary-breaking, multicolored genre of his very own, which draws upon the rawness and storytelling abilities of his two biggest musical influences, Johnny Cash and Outkast.”

Fair Manager Lucas Gobeli said Blanco Brown biggest hit is “The Git Up.”

“It’s big with Tik Tok videos,” Gobeli said of the hit song.

He’s produced songs for Chris Brown and Pitbull.

After posting a video with country music artist Lainey Wilson, showcasing “The Git Up” dance/challenge, the song reached number-one on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

Last year, Blanco Brown scored his second number-one single on the country charts with “Just the Way”,” featuring another country musician, Parmalee.

Bringing a rodeo to the track during Sunday afternoon of the fair, and relocating mutton busting to the track as well, Gobeli said they knew they wanted a entertainer who would pair well with the afternoon’s festivities.

“We put out a half dozen offers for ‘red dirt country’ but routing didn’t work out,” he said.

As it turns out, Blanco Brown is performing in Wisconsin the night before the GJCF. Sunday evening’s concert in Monticello will feature just one act versus two as in the past.

Speaking of routing, that seems to be the issue of the year for the GJCF. Routing also prevented the fair from securing a rock act.

Typically, the last night of the fair features a Christian band; however, Gobeli said that just was not possible this year.

“We always struggle on Sunday evenings, even before this year,” he admitted. “A number of Christian artists are also worship leaders and don’t want to perform on Sundays. That takes down the number of available artists in a hurry. And nothing worked with routing.

“It’s not for lack of trying and making offers,” continued Gobeli.

To purchase Blanco Brown tickets on March 9, visit greatjonescountyfair.com.