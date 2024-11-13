GJCF announces Sunday evening entertainment

The Great Jones County Fair (GJCF) is excited to make another entertainment announcement for the 2025 fair…

"Roots & Boots: '90s Electric Throwdown" will hit the stage on Sunday, July 20 at 7 p.m.

The line-up includes three hitmakers who defined country music in the '90s:

• Sammy Kershaw

• Aaron Tippin

• Collin Raye

Combined, they had over 40 top 10 radio hits and 25 million albums sold.

Tickets for Roots & Boots go on sale this Friday, Nov. 15, at 10 a.m.

Tickets are only $25 each, which includes the SRO (standing room only) track, amphitheater, and hillside bleachers.

"It's a general admission ticket," explained GJCF Manager Lucas Gobeli.

The cost of the ticket also includes the extreme bull-riding show on the track at 5 p.m.

Gobeli said Kershaw, Tippin, and Raye have been touring all together for a few years now.

"It worked out for us to book them on Sunday versus having a single act," he said. "They all have hit songs people know."

The 90-minute concert will include a single band playing for each of the entertainers, meaning the audience won't have to wait between acts to tear down and set up the stage.

Tickets for Roots & Boots can be purchased by visiting greatjonescountyfair.com.