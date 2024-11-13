GJCF announces Sunday evening entertainment

Published by admin on Wed, 11/13/2024 - 1:34pm

Aaron Tippin

Collin Raye

Sammy Kershaw
By: 
Kim Brooks
Express Editor

     The Great Jones County Fair (GJCF) is excited to make another entertainment announcement for the 2025 fair…

   "Roots & Boots: '90s Electric Throwdown" will hit the stage on Sunday, July 20 at 7 p.m.

   The line-up includes three hitmakers who defined country music in the '90s:

   • Sammy Kershaw

   • Aaron Tippin

   • Collin Raye

   Combined, they had over 40 top 10 radio hits and 25 million albums sold.

   Tickets for Roots & Boots go on sale this Friday, Nov. 15, at 10 a.m.

   Tickets are only $25 each, which includes the SRO (standing room only) track, amphitheater, and hillside bleachers.

   "It's a general admission ticket," explained GJCF Manager Lucas Gobeli.

   The cost of the ticket also includes the extreme bull-riding show on the track at 5 p.m.

   Gobeli said Kershaw, Tippin, and Raye have been touring all together for a few years now.

   "It worked out for us to book them on Sunday versus having a single act," he said. "They all have hit songs people know."

   The 90-minute concert will include a single band playing for each of the entertainers, meaning the audience won't have to wait between acts to tear down and set up the stage.

   Tickets for Roots & Boots can be purchased by visiting greatjonescountyfair.com.

Category:

