GJCF christens new equestrian center

The surroundings of the Great Jones County Fair’s newest addition provided the backdrop for the fair kickoff on July 14.

The new equestrian center and horse arena were unveiled that evening. Hundreds of people sat in the open-air arena with a new roof added to provide some much-needed shade and relief from the heat. In the past, spectators watched the 4-H and FFA Horse Show, as well as the Open Horse Show, from a set of bleachers or their own lawn chairs on the side. There was no coverage from the blazing sun.