GJCF comes out of ’21 with positive balance

The Great Jones County Fair has released its profit/loss statement covering the 2021 fair (from Oct. 1, 2020 through Sept. 30, 2021), and it proves the fair came out almost $1 million ahead.

Fair Manager Lucas Gobeli shared the fact that the fair did, indeed, come out with a positive balance this year. Gobeli credits several large COVID grants the fair received, to the tune of just over $1.4 million. One of those was the SVOG (Shuttered Venue Operators Grant), which is a federal grant for $1.3 million that went to entertainment venues that had to shut down due to the pandemic. The fair also received a state COVID grant as well that was handed out specifically to county fairs.

The GJCF had $100,000 carryover going into the 2021 fair. This fiscal year, they were able to pay off $500,000 in debt.

“We’re debt-free at this point,” said Gobeli.

There was an estimated 80,000 in attendance at the fair this summer. Gobeli explained while there is no scientific way to estimate attendance, it’s typically based on gate income and ticket sales.

“We haven’t had much fluctuation of the numbers over the years,” added Gobeli. “We hope in the future to have a better way to estimate.”

While the numbers are slightly down from the past few years, Gobeli said attendance was still pretty good.

“It’s not surprising,” he said, “coming out of a pandemic.”

Nationwide, concerts and entertainment venues were seeing attendance trends rise and fall depending on COVID rates.

“There was nothing consistent to go by,” Gobeli said of knowing what to expect.

However, weather-wise, this year’s GJCF got lucky.

Fair and non-fair income offered over $2.5 million, while fair and non-fair expenses came in at $3.1 million.

Gobeli explained that fair income is obviously what comes in during the week of the fair with ticket sales gate admittance. Non-fair income is anything outside that week such as facility rentals and everything else throughout the year.

With four nights of concerts this year, there were no sell-out crowds.

“Our (concert) sales were weaker,” admitted Gobeli. “But they were what we hoped for.”

Fair expenses, much like income, stems from the week of the fair, while non-fair expenses are facility maintenance throughout the year, building upkeep, and some capital expenses.

The fair spent about $7,300 in capital improvements and equipment purchases. Gobeli sad those were minor projects such as installing the fence around the horse arena.

“These were just odds and ends,” he said. “Nothing major this year.”

Due to continued uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, Gobeli said they didn’t want to spend an exorbitant amount.

“Not knowing what our sales would be, we pulled back on capital expenses.”

The fair did have to borrow $400,000 (which, again, has been paid off).

“That was due to lack of income going into this fair,” clarified Gobeli.

He said the fair has borrowed money in the past to help cover bills.

“But it’s not a common occurrence,” continued Gobeli.

With some changes coming going into the 2022 GJCF fiscal year, Gobeli teased an upcoming contest to design a brand-new fair logo. With final details to come, the contest would be open to just residents of Jones County.

“With the change in management, it’s time for some other changes,” he said.

And speaking of the 2022 GJCF, Gobeli said the change-up concerning the entertainment “looks promising.

“We don’t have anything confirmed, but the majority of our offers have never been here before.”

Thursday, July 21 is set to be “throw-back country.” Friday, July 22, current country. Saturday, July 23, rock. Sunday, July 24, Christian night.

Stay tuned to the Express and GJCF website/social media for the latest fair announcement.