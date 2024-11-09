GJCF debuts plans for new main entrance

The main entrance into the Jones County Fairgrounds could look a little different in a couple of years.

During the Sept. 3 Monticello City Council meeting, Great Jones County Fair Manager Lucas Gobeli presented a concept to the council to modernize and expand the ticket booth and fair entrance.

The main entrance into the fair sits at the corner of Seventh Street and Maple Street. The two buildings house public restrooms, a ticket booth, and a first aid station.

The fairgrounds sit on city property, a city park. The two entities have had a shared agreement since 1987.

As the public lines up to enter the fairgrounds from that entrance, lines are known to extend into the street.

"One thing we want to do is move people back off the street," noted Gobeli. "They line up fairly heavy at that gate; that's where most of the buses (and limousines) drop people off.

Within the last two years, the fair implemented the use of metal detectors at all of its gates.

"Now our queue lines are backed up and in the space we need to function just to get people through," added Gobeli.

First, this new building will triple the current restroom capacity.

"There are no ADA-compliant bathrooms up there," noted Gobeli. "For the women, you have to step up to get into any stalls. This new building would add 40 stalls."

Much like now, Gobeli said they could then shut off access to some of the stalls during the winter.

"We'd be able to close off some of the restrooms, leaving just a few open for Parks and Rec and the general public to use throughout the spring and summer and fall," offered Gobeli. We'd condition the building for the winter so those would all get shut down over the winter."

This building would also expand the number of ticket windows to six.

"During busy times," said Gobeli, "we have to have ticket sellers go out onto the sidewalk. So then we have to have a deputy or reserve officer go with them for safety with cash."

Keeping the ticket handlers inside the facility would improve safety for all.

Outside of the new facility would be a handful of planter benches for the public. Gobeli said these are an added safety feature.

"They stop vehicles from ramming through the gates," he said.

However, there would still be a pathway for the ambulance to travel into and out of the fairgrounds in case of emergency.

"The canopy is actually high enough that we could maintain one lane of traffic through there so the gate could still function during the Fourth of July Parade and the two or three other times throughout the year that the gate is used."

The building would also allow space for a security office, a gate office, first aid, and a nurse's station. The building was designed to allow the ambulance to pull up outside the first aid station to either drop off or pick up a patient.

In terms of aesthetics, Gobeli said the fair also plans to add park benches to be up year-round "to make the overall area welcoming to visitors throughout the year."

The fair entrance project is currently in the design phase, followed by fundraising and a capital campaign. Gobeli told the council he wanted to share the design concepts now in case the city had any changes.

"We're starting to look at some budget numbers to see where we're going to be and how much of a capital campaign we want to run," offered Gobeli. "I wanted to get this in front of the council to make sure there are no major objections to what you're seeing at this point or things you want us to look at as we're going through the design phase. We want to make sure it's worthwhile for the city also."

Council member Mary Phelan asked Gobeli if this project would be completed in phases.

"It would be done in one major phase," he said. "It would start the day after the fair to be completed by the time the next fair opens."

He explained it would be hard to split this project into phases, knowing that both the restrooms and ticket office spaces are equally as important.

Council member Scott Brighton asked when the project would begin.

Gobeli said the capital campaign could take a year or two to secure all of the funds. He did share that the fair was willing to commit half a million dollars toward the project due to such a successful 2024 GJCF.

"We had great weather this year that we had the revenue there to do it," said Gobeli. "We put that aside to start the account growing."

Gobeli estimated that the total project costs could be a couple of million.

"It's going to take time to raise the money," he said.

Brighton brought up the fact that the parking lot at the fairgrounds, that extends from the Berndes Center to the fair office, has to be redone more than anything.

Gobeli said it makes sense to tackle the parking lot as part of the overall project. He also requested that in the process, the water from the lot needs to be redirected to drain into Maple Street instead of through the park/fairgrounds.

Council member Jake Ellwood asked if this project would mean the other fair entrances/exits would be shut down.

"All of our entrances would still function," offered Gobeli. "This would just allow us to have more lines for people to come in."

The council was supportive of the project.