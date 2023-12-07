GJCF Queen candidates compete in pageant

One week from now, the 2023 Great Jones County Fair Queen and Princess will be announced and crowned on the stage, Tuesday, July 18, at 6 p.m.

Leading up to that moment in time, though, the GJCF Queen Pageant was held on Sunday, July 9, at the Youth Development Center.

Co-hosts for the first time were Abby Jaeger and Mikinzie Smith, assisted by long-time pageant organizer Marcia Kray.

The elite sponsor of the Queen Contest is Dr. Nathan Hein and Dr. Joanna Mangold.

There are nine young ladies competing for the title this year: Addy Appelhans, Emily Meyer, Emily Hendricks, Lauren Koehler, Lake Schnoor, Nora Sperfslage, Kaylin Noll, Taylor Gassman, and Faith Hansen.

Prior to the night of the pageant, each contestant took part in individual and group interviews with a panel of judges. This year’s pageant judges are Mary Ann Fox, 2022 Iowa State Fair Queen; Libbie Randall, a reporter for KCRG TV-9; and Mitch Fick, KGAN (CBS 2) News anchor.

On Sunday, the ladies introduced themselves to the public, performed a skit based on the theme “What the GJCF Means to Me,” took part in a formal gown presentation, and answered two on-stage questions. The questions were asked by 2022 GJCF Royalty Reagan Schneiter and Grace Bergfeld.

For her skit, Appelhans performed her own song based on the theme song to “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” However, she changed to lyrics to reflect showing her cows at the fair.

Gassman read a booked titled “The ABCs of the GJCF” to a group of youngsters on stage. Her dog also joined in the fun.

Hendricks and her cousin took a ride on the Ferris wheel as they pointed out the sights, sounds, and smells of the GJCF.

Noll did a dance routine to Janet Jackson’s “Escapade” song. Noll noted the fact that the lyrics speak to many people’s experiences at the fair.

Koehler reported live at the fair with F.A.R.M. Live Channel 102 News. At one point there was breaking news regarding a rouge cow on the grounds hanging with Pitbull (the dog, not the July 21 musical entertainer).

Meyer dressed as the Monopoly game mascot, Rich Uncle Pennybags, and hosted her version of the game: “Fairopoly.”

Hansen hosted her version of The GJCF Jeopardy, asking contestants questions based on the fair.

Sperfslage took “The Bachelorette” TV show and turned it into the “The Bachelorette: Fair Edition.” She met the love of her life at the GJCF.

Schnoor performed “If I Had a Million Dollars” by the Barenaked Ladies, but changed the lyrics to reflect everything she would buy at the fair with $1 million.

Those in attendance at the Queen Pageant were able to vote for their favorite skit. The People’s Choice Award went to Sperfslage. She won a pair of track tickets to the concert of her choice.

The on-stage questions each candidate had to answer were: “What do you think makes the GJCF unique?” and “In preparing for this contest, what have you learned about yourself?”

Appelhans: “The cool people who come and perform for us at the concerts.”

“That it takes a lot of hard work and dedication to make your dreams come true.”

Gassman: “It has so much to offer from the animals to the concerts; there’s just so much to do.”

“I definitely did not have that much confidence before starting this, but going through all of the interviews really helped with that.”

Hendricks: “We have the best concerts year, different performers.”

“I can do more if I try harder and try new things.”

Noll: “It attracts a lot of people for all of the fun events, the rides, and the concerts.”

“I can still step out of my comfort zone, on a different stage, and present myself in a different way.”

Koehler: “Definitely all of the different people who come together for one amazing event.”

“I learned that I can be more confident than I think I can.”

Meyer: “How invested the fair is in agriculture, but also other parts of the fair like the concert.”

“I learned that I can stand up and talk in front of people without crying.”

Hansen: “How many people that we bring together.”

“I have learned that I am an open person and I just really try my best to get to know everyone.”

Sperfslage: “The feeling of togetherness you get at every fair.”

“I’ve learned that I am so much more than I used to be, and I’ve grown so much more than I think that I have.”

Schnoor: “All of the concerts.”

“I’ve learned that I am more outgoing than I thought I was.”

“Ladies, it’s been an absolute pleasure getting to know each of you and watch your confidence grow,” said Smith. “Each of you has an endless list of accomplishments and competing tonight is just one more accomplishment to add to the list.”

“Each of these girls will come out of this process with life lessons, life skills,” added Jaeger. “That’s really all we want for them.”