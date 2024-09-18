GJCF seeks county funding for new entrance, gate project

Earlier this month, on Sept. 3, Great Jones County Fair Manager Lucas Gobeli unveiled plans for a new fair entrance to the Monticello City Council.

This week, during the Sept. 10 Jones County Supervisors meeting, Gobeli also updated the county on the proposed plans.

It was actually about a year ago that Gobeli approached the board of supervisors about the idea of a new fair entrance, planting the seed for a funding opportunity.

"Almost a year ago, I talked to you guys about wanting to redo the building at our main gate," offered Gobeli of the gate at the corner of Seventh Street and Maple Street in Monticello.

This new facility would serve so many purposes.

"With the additional security we have to do now and just the number of people we have attending the fair," said Gobeli, "we just need more room to work with there."

First, there would be additional restroom stalls to accommodate the public. Gobeli explained the restrooms in their current state are not ADA compliant.

"In the women's (restroom), you have to step up about 2 to 3 inches to get into each and every stall," he said.

To accommodate those with a special need, the fair does bring in an ADA-accessible portable bathroom. However, the porta pot can only fit one person at a time.

"It's just not a user-friendly environment for people," added Gobeli.

This facility would add 40 additional stalls to the restrooms.

"Restrooms aren't cheap, as you can imagine," commented Gobeli.

The current gate building is open during the spring, summer, and fall; it's winterized and closed down over the winter. Gobeli said that practice would remain for the new facility as well.

"The new set-up would allow (Monticello) Parks and Rec to also use the building and the restrooms throughout the year," offered Gobeli.

There would also be six ticket windows versus the few that are in the current building.

"Right now we have one to two people standing out on the street selling tickets," said Gobeli. "They have lots of cash on them so we have a reserve officer of a deputy with them while they're out there. Not the safest environment with all of the people."

The new entrance facility would move all ticket sales indoors.

Gobeli said the project, today, sits at $2 million. Due to a successful 2024 GJCF, the Fair Board agreed to commit half a million dollars toward the project.

"That was before we had the estimate," said Gobeli. "The weather this year was really good. We have the money there to commit to a future capital project. We won’t have a year like this every year; we wanted to make sure the money we had was going to go toward something that would last for 100 years into the future."

Gobeli asked if the county would at least consider designating its remaining ARPA money toward the project.

"I know your budget is tight with the way the state has redesigned things," he acknowledged. "But I wanted to see if you'd be willing to support it at all."

"It's a worthwhile project," commented Supervisor Ned Rohwedder.

Supervisor John Schlarmann asked if the fair planned to raise money for the project through a capital campaign.

"Now that we have the estimate back, we're starting to put together all of the pieces for a capital campaign and work through the funding," explained Gobeli.

In addition, the fair also plans to apply for grant funding.

This past summer, Homeland Security was present at the fair with Sheriff Greg Graver and Emergency Management Coordinator Brenda Leonard.

"We’re waiting on that report to come back and there would be some grant opportunities through Homeland Security and the state that we’ll be able to apply for this project also," he told the board.

"This could be one of the biggest projects you've ever had," commented Supervisor Joe Oswald.

Due to a successful '24 fair and the COVID SVOG (Shuttered Venue Operations Grant) funding, the GJCF is not incurring any debt.

The board asked Gobeli what his intended timeframe would be to construct the new entrance facility. He said ideally it would need to start the day after the fair and be complete in time for the next fair.

"Over the next six months," he said, "we'll really push hard on grants and capital campaigning to see where we end up with funding. At that point, we'll know if this is something we can start right after next year's fair and then have it done before the 2026 fair. That would be the most ideal timeframe."