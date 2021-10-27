GJCF seeks new logo in countywide contest

The Great Jones County Fair is looking to the residents of Jones County to help re-brand the fair with a new logo.

The circular logo the fair has been using was designed roughly 20 to 25 years ago. With a change in fair management, Lucas Gobeli and the fair board felt it was time for a fresh logo.

With that in mind, after discussing it at a recent fair board meeting, the decision was made to turn it into a contest.

“This is a chance for more people to be involved in the fair,” said Gobeli in terms of why they chose to turn it into a contest rather than seek one designer. “The fair is all about competition and this is a contest outside of just the week of the fair.”

The logo design contest is open from now (Oct. 22) through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 8. The fair board will select its finalists on Nov. 9. A winner will be notified in mid-December.

The fair logo helps to “better identify the organization.” It will be used on the GJCF website, social media, business cards, letterhead, posters, souvenir items, media, and anywhere else the fair chooses.

The logo must also reflect the values of the GJCF, including its mission: “Our mission is to continue the rich tradition of the Great Jones County Fair, and provide educational and competitive opportunities for our fair goer. We also are committed to promote the finest entertainment features that we can justify, while still maintaining unmatched value to area events. Our agricultural roots must never be forgotten in the quest of this mission.”

The logo needs to also incorporate “Great Jones County Fair presented by Wellmark.”

“That is part of our agreement as the presenting sponsor,” Gobeli said of including Wellmark in the logo design.

The contest is open to all residents of all ages of Jones County. Fair board members and their immediate family are not eligible to participate. Only one winner will be announced and one prize awarded.

All logo entries must be submitted electronically to the fair at gjcf@qwestoffice.net. Submissions must include your full name, email address, postal address, and phone number.

Logos must be submitted as JPEG files.

Gobeli said individuals or a group of people can submit a logo design. One or more submissions per individual/group is acceptable. Each submission must be sent in a separate email.

Following a selection of the finalists, the winning entry will be chosen by a committee comprised of fair board members, fair staff, and the fair’s media partners. Entries will be judged on visual appeal, adherence to the concept promoting the fair, quality of design, and ease of reproduction.

The winner will receive $350.

“There could possibly be more to the prize package,” teased Gobeli.

For a full list of the rules and guidelines, visit the fair’s website at greatjonescountyfair.com.

“We’re excited about this,” said Gobeli. “The board is working on lots of new ideas for the fair and this year is just the start of it. We want more people to get involved (in the fair), and not just be a spectator.”