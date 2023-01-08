GJCF sees high numbers for three nights of concerts

The weather, for the most part, helped in the success of the 171st Great Jones County Fair.

While temperatures were nothing to complain about during the “Five Best Days of Summer” last week, one evening of thunderstorms postponed the appearance of country music artist Jon Pardi on stage.

Fair Manager Lucas Gobeli said after opener Russell Dickerson completed his time on stage, lighting was detected within 10 miles of the fair.

“That was a big concern,” he said. “If it was just raining, they could still play.”

The fair made the call is postpone the Jon Pardi portion of the concert, noting they would evaluate the situation at around 10:15 p.m.

“At that time, more cells were popping up, and they would need some time to get the stage set up yet,” added Gobeli.

So, the ultimate decision was to start at 11 p.m.

“Both artists (Dickerson and Pardi) played their full time,” offered Gobeli.

When the announcement was made that the remainder of the concert would be postponed, fairgoers did not have to evacuate the grounds. They were just advised to seek shelter due to the lightning.

Gobeli said the last two years of the fair have been lucky with relatively decent temperatures.

“I’m very thankful,” he expressed.

Overall, Gobeli said the week went very well and was a success.

“Attendance overall and the feeling of the fair overall was up.”

The biggest attendance night at the GJCF was Friday, July 21, with Pitbull.

Gobeli explained that initially, the fair sold fewer tickets on the track for Saturday evening versus Thursday and Friday. After talking with Pardi and his team, it became apparent that people wanted to be on the track for that concert. So, the fair made more track tickets available that evening.

“It didn’t increase the number of tickets available,” said Gobeli. “It made all three nights equal. It’s where people wanted to be.”

While the rumor mill claimed that the fair sold 2,000 additional track tickets for Pardi, Gobeli said it was less than 1,000.

“We released them and they sold that day.”

Even with the delay in the concert Saturday night, the track and the amphitheater were full by the time Pardi took the stage.

Concertgoers previously had their tickets scanned for Dickerson. When things resumed, the fair announced that all were welcome on the track.

“People stuck around (after the storm) and he (Pardi) did his full show,” said Gobeli.

This is the first year the fair electronically scanned gate passes to have a better handle on just how many people walk (or drive) through the gate from one day to another.

While fair attendance in general was up this year, Gobeli said it’ll be a few years before they’ll start to see aby real trends in the numbers.

“We haven’t crunched the numbers yet, so we don’t know where things fall historically,” he offered. “It’d just be ballpark guesses right now.”

This was also a first this year for the fair’s new clear bag policy and have metal detectors at the gates.

“In general, as far as access to the grounds, we were able to move more people through the gates faster than before,” noted Gobeli. “We didn’t have to search as many bags. And the detection system alerts us in a search.”

Fairgoers also had to have their gate and concert tickets scanned electronically. Gobeli said the technology as a whole held up and worked out great.

“There are some things we’ll look at to improve upon next year, but it went as smooth as it could.”

Gobeli and the Fair Board wishes to thank everyone to attended the GJCF this year.

“We look forward to seeing you all next year!”

The 172nd GJCF will take place July 17-21, 2024.