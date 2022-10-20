GJCF shows a profit for 2022

The figures are in from the Great Jones County Fair…

Fair Manager Lucas Gobeli released the profit/loss statement reflecting the 2022 GJCF (from Oct. 1, 2021, through Sept. 30, 2022). The fair came out $780,443.35 ahead.

The positive balance stems from $2,317,998.07 in total expenses and $3,098,441.42 in total receipts.

The fair also has $1,708,467.89 “in the bank,” explained Gobeli.

A big chunk of the positive balance is still due to a federal COVID grant, SVOG (Shuttered Venue Operators Grant). This money went out to fairs and venues that had to shut down due to the pandemic. The GJCF still has $659,083.75 from the ($1.9 million) grant.

“The last couple of years, we wouldn’t have made any money without the grant,” Gobeli said. “There are stipulations on what the money can be spent on related to entertainment.”

While the receipts column shows zero in county funding, the fair does receive $19,450 from the county on an annual basis. The fair’s fiscal year is Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.

“We usually receive the county funding in October,” noted Gobeli.

When it comes to non-fair income and expenses, those are associated with activities outside of the normal fair time.

“We need to keep the lights on throughout the year,” said Gobeli.

Over $51,000 was spent on capital improvements and equipment. Some of those projects included ground sound (a public address system), electrical upgrades along Maple Street (moving overhead lines underground), LED lighting in the livestock barns, and a new concession/advertisement trailer.

Gobeli said that income was down as far as the grandstand/track were concerned for the concerts. However, expenses were also down related to the entertainment.

“We can offer a lower ticket price because we restructured the contracts with the artists,” he explained. “We incentivize the artist to help with the sales. This gives us the opportunity to lower our expenses and it balances expenses-to-income.”

Fair Board member Steve Reyhons added that there are so many expenses associated with the fair and the capital improvements needed each year.

“If you can turn a profit, you’re doing good,” he said.

The fair’s fiscal year summary also notes the number of exhibitors and exhibits. As far as 4-H/FFA, there were 266 livestock exhibitors, 884 exhibits, 162 non-livestock exhibitors, and 646 non-livestock exhibits. From the Open Class, there were 125 livestock exhibitors, 175 exhibits, 200 non-livestock exhibitors, and 1,300 non-livestock exhibits

Gobeli is feeling positive going into the 2023 GJCF season.

“We’re in a good place,” he said. “We have larger capital projects that might be coming.”

The fair would like to renovate the old ticket office, which now houses the first aid station, at the corner of N. Maple Street and E. Seventh Street. They also want to make the restrooms ADA compliant.

Two nights of entertainment have already been announced: Jon Pardi with Russell Dickerson on Saturday, July 22; and We the Kingdom with Anne Wilson on Sunday, July 23.

“We have offers out,” Gobeli said of filling the remaining two nights of entertainment. “It’s whether those come to fruition or additional offers are made…”

Fair Board elections will be taking place on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Sign up is at 6 p.m., with elections and the meeting at 7 p.m.

Tiers 3 and 4 have one seat up for re-election each. The board members in Tiers 1 and 2 have completed their terms and cannot run for re-election.

Those wishing to vote or run for Fair Board must be a resident of Jones County and 21 years of age.

If you have any questions, contact Gobeli at the fair office at 319-465-3275.