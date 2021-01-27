GJCF takes a hit in 2020 with pandemic

“We are ready to go, but we’re going to take this one day at a time. The next 60 days will be a big storyteller…”

John Harms, Great Jones County Fair General Manager provided his 2020 fair profit/loss report to the Jones County Supervisors during their Jan. 19 board meeting. Harms also presented his Fiscal Year 2022 budget request, as well as his 2021 GJCF budget should a full-blown fair take place this summer.

The fair’s net cash flow for 2020 (Oct. 1, 2019 through Sept. 30, 2020) was a loss of $174,868.80.

For 2021, the fair anticipates total cash receipts of $4.14 million, and a profit of $74,350.

For FY22, the fair requested $19,450 from Jones County, the same funding request they’ve made the past several years.

Harms said when Zac Brown Band made the decision early on in mid-March to cancel its entire 2020 touring season, that also included their stop in Monticello.

“That was an eye-opening event,” Harms told the board. “This was a serious deal.”

He said each and every fair all over the country operates as its own business, operates differently from others.

By Memorial Day, the GJCF made the tough decision to cancel the midway and entertainment and to host a modified fair. This allowed the 4-H and FFA youth to exhibit their livestock and projects, something they work hard on all year.

“Some fairs didn’t do anything differently because they don’t have carnivals,” Harms said of small events.

While revenue was down, they were able to secure sponsorships for the livestock shows.

“We did pretty well,” Harms said of local businesses willing to contribute, despite a tough year for them as well.

If a decision needs to be made again this year for the 2021 fair, Harms said it will be done around Memorial Day, too.

He said the GJCF had enough facilities to spread out all of the livestock judging shows, and expand from a five-day fair to a nine-day fair to keep people socially distanced on the grounds.

“We showcased one to two species a day and staggered people on the grounds,” Harms said. “We ultimately wanted to give an experience to the kids.”

Harms said it was important to get buy-in from the GJCF Board of Directors, which he had before making the call last summer.

The same is true for 2021.

“We need to hone in on our cash revenue,” Harms said, especially when the fair is spending $1 million per act.

He said it comes down to how much money people are willing to spend at the end of the day, not just on a concert ticket, but gate admission, food, drinks, retail, etc., all while at the fair.

“If we have a $4 million budget and only half of the revenue, how will that work?” proposed Harms.

He said it also comes down to consumer confidence when it comes to attending a large concert, shoulder to shoulder with 6,000 people on the track.

“I’m not comfortable yet putting anything out for sale,” Harms told the supervisors regarding concert tickets. “Most of the acts rolled over into 2021 with the same price for production that we’re used to.”

Harms said the GJCF lives off of ancillary revenue, which includes concessions. Not only do people need to feel comfortable attending the fair, but be willing to spend money. That could be difficult considering the financial hit many people experienced due to the pandemic.

“Discretionary spending could be a challenge,” Harms said.

A budget, Harms said, that shows 100 percent expenses and only 60 percent revenue doesn’t cut it in the fair business.

However, there was a bright spot when the Iowa State Fair sold tickets for country music act Blake Shelton a few weeks ago, and 12,500 in just the first day.

“Those kinds of signs make me feel good,” Harms said.

The GJCF was able to capitalize on CARES Act funding, which Gov. Kim Reynolds specifically designated to fairs and festivals. The state had $6 million to divvy up, and the GJCF ended up receiving $100,000.

“We’re grateful for that,” expressed Harms. “It was based on the economic impact the fair had and loss of revenue.”

The fair also had to pay back concert tickets in terms of refunds. Harms said they were able to retire that debt.

“We’re now at zero debt liability going into next year,” he said.

The fair’s campground is already full from reservation requests for 2021.

However, Harms warned that a normal fair may just not be possible.

Not only do people need to feel good about attending large events, but he said the emotions tied to the 2020 presidential election need to be behind everyone as well, not to mention more people getting vaccinated.

“It’s been a tough year and a half,” remarked Supervisor Joe Oswald. “We hope for the best, and thank you for your leadership.”

Harms shared that so far, none of the acts scheduled for 2021 have cancelled.

Supervisor John Schlarmann, whose children showed livestock at the fair last summer, said he thought the process went well.

“That was at least positive,” he said.

Harms said the fair has seen more rentals come out of the expanded use of the horse arena because it allows people to spread apart better than if they were in indoors.

The 2020 fair was the best yet for Harms in terms of stress. He said he was able to sit back and watch the livestock shows, something he hadn’t done since he was in 4-H himself.

“I got to see it and enjoy it,” he said. “I realized what the fair always meant to me.”