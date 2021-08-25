Gobeli hired as new GJCF manager

Following the news that Great Jones County Fair Manager John Harms was stepping down after this summer’s fair, the Fair Board has made a decision and hired Lucas Gobeli of Monticello as the incoming manager, effective Sept. 1.

In terms of whether Gobeli and Fair Board President Jimmy Pinckney were surprised by Harms’ resignation, both said it was bound to happen sooner or later.

“He talked about it the last few years,” said Gobeli. “I wasn’t completely shocked, but yet I was.”

Gobeli spent nine years serving the Fair Board. He was hired as the GJCF Concessions Manager three years ago, learning the job before Diz Edwards stepped down.

“I spent one year learning the ropes with Diz,” said Gobeli.

Prior to that, Gobeli managed the GJCF campground for six years.

“I wanted to become more involved with the fair and the daily operations side of things,” Gobeli said of transitioning from the campground to concessions.

In his youth, Gobeli was also in 4-H and FFA, so he knows the livestock side of the fair, too.

With 23 members serving on the Fair Board, they met twice following the fair to discuss how they wanted to go about finding and hiring a new fair manager. Harms’ position was not described as full-time. Per his recommendations to the Fair Board, they turned the manager job into full-time, meaning Gobeli had to turn his resignation into the MercyCare Monticello clinic. Gobeli has worked for Mercy for 14 years in a variety of roles, the most recent being clinic manager.

“Full-time is needed for the broad scope of what goes on here,” explained Gobeli. “John (Harms) had a passion for this place; it was something he wanted to do.”

Pinckney said after the Fair Board’s second meeting, they determined that Gobeli would be the right fit for the job.

“John (Harms) suggested Lucas to us,” he said. “We were given the option to hire within our go with someone else and hire outside of the county. The Fair Board determined we did not need to advertise for the job.”

Pinckney said the Fair Board was interested in Gobeli based on his qualifications and the fact that he resides locally.

“He’s able to be here when needed,” he added.

Clearly Gobeli was also interested in the position. He spent two years working toward and earning his certificate and graduating from the fair manager program through the International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE).

As fair manager, so much falls on his lap: event planning, emergency management, finances, carnival, livestock, entertainment.

“Our fair is driven by the entertainment,” commented Gobeli, noting the importance of securing musicians and bands for the fair.

In fact, Gobeli and the Fair Board hope to be able to make an announcement prior to Black Friday (Nov. 26) in terms of who might be coming to the 2022 GJCF.

Gobeli admitted he has some big shoes to fill in terms of Harms’ background, history, and knowledge of the fair.

“I want to make the fair a place where people want to come for more than just the entertainment at night,” he shared of his vision. “I want to see us expand the activities and contests and continue that strong tradition we’re known for. I want to give this community five days of summer they can enjoy.”

During Gobeli’s first month on the job, he’ll work hand-in-hand with Harms in the office and behind the scenes. They have to close out the current fiscal year of the fair, which ends in September, and prepare a budget for the 2022 GJCF.

“We have a history of launching concerts on Black Friday, so we need to get offers out to entertainers,” said Gobeli.

With one important task out of the way, hiring a new fair manager, the Fair Board will also hold elections on Tuesday, Nov. 9, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Youth Development Center.

The 23-member roster includes three at-large seats, three from each tier/township, Extension Director, a member of the Extension Council, a Jones County Supervisor, a representative from the Cattlemen’s Association, representative from the Dairy Producers, representative from the Pork Producers, a member of the Monticello Golf Club, and a representative from Monticello Parks and Recreation.

Those interested in serving on the Fair Board simply need to show up on Nov. 9 with someone to nominate them and supporters to cast their ballots in their favor. You must be 21 years or older and live in Jones County, as well as the tier that you plan to run in.

Each term on the Fair Board is three years.

“You can serve three consecutive terms, a total of nine years,” said Pinckney.

Board members have to take one term (three years) off before they seek re-election.

“In the last three or four years,” said Gobeli, “we’ve seen new interest in the board with younger members. The majority have grown up in 4-H, so they’re familiar with that side of things, or they developed a passion for the fair.

“It’s nice having younger candidates show interest and wanting to learn what goes on here,” he added.