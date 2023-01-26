Gobeli offers update on 2023 GJCF

Great Jones County Fair Manager Lucas Gobeli met with the Jones County Supervisors during their Jan. 17 board meeting for his annual update and funding request.

The fair requests $19,450 from the county on an annual basis.

“Another successful year last year,” reported Gobeli. “We ended in the black, which is always a good place to end things.”

Gobeli said while he appreciates the county’s financial support of the fair, it’s the county’s services that are more needed than anything, specifically, Emergency Management to the Sheriff’s Department.

“That was on display to perfection this last year when we had thunderstorm warnings on Saturday night after the concert,” recalled Gobeli. “Brenda (Leonard, EMA coordinator) was getting updates and she was passing them on to me. Even before the warning got issued, we had a plan in place and started to move people off the grounds with the help of the Sheriff’s Department. That is worth more than more money. We couldn’t do what we do without them.”

The theme for the 2023 GJCF is “Rooted in Agriculture.” They are trying to get back to the mission and intent of the fair. Gobeli said there will be some educational programs offered throughout fair week centered on agriculture.

“Even in rural Jones County, there are not that many people connected to agriculture,” he said. “How do we keep that connection throughout the communities and the county? That’s where the fair started, as an agriculture showcase. Granted, we’re known for our entertainment now, but we still want to stay focused on the mission of the fair.”

There will be some new additions to the fair this summer, including partnering with the non-profit Bacon Buddies. This involves 4-H and FFA youth pairing with an individual with special needs, allowing that person to show swine at the fair. Gobeli said other venues that have brought in Bacon Buddies have had nothing but overwhelming success.

There will also be more acts roaming the fairgrounds and stations around the grounds throughout the week days, starting at 11 a.m. and running until the concerts begin.

“Giving people something to see all day long,” said Gobeli.

The fair did increase the cost of gate passes/admission and season passes for the 2023 season. Gobeli said this was the first time in 13 years the price of gate admission has gone up. Also, all tickets can now be purchased online.

“That’s to help cover the extra labor costs that we have. Things went up, but there are also more ways for people to plan ahead and save money to go to the fair. How do we keep up with our rising costs and not make it so people can’t attend? That’s how we looked at it.”

The price of concert tickets, though, have remained reasonable.

“Nothing is outrageously expensive in my mind,” noted Gobeli.

He said the cost of the concert tickets allows people to purchase tickets to more than one show.

The final concert announcement for Thursday, July 20, will be made on Jan. 30 via the Rock 108 radio station.

Gobeli has also been pleased with the sale of tickets for the first three announcements.

“Sell-outs on launches are a thing of the past,” he said of immediate buys. “But they’re strong. We’re trending where we need to be. I can sleep at night without worrying about that.”

Supervisor John Schlarmann asked if the fair was still planning to build a new public restroom facility where the former main gate currently sits. That building also houses first aid and security.

Gobeli said he would like to see a new facility, but not go into debt doing so.

“We’re trying to figure out the funding and how we can make that work,” he said. “If we have a successful fair this year, we’ll probably have enough funds that we can make it work on our own. But any support that we can get will push us forward with that project.

“There are a lot of functions that run out of that one little building to keep everyone at the fair safe,” Gobeli added of the necessity of that building.

Jeremy Rickels, who was attending the meeting on another matter, inquired about bringing the Tuesday evening motocross event back to the fair.

“I know it’s a sore subject with everybody. But why don’t we use that track more in general?”

Rickels said since Hawkeye Downs closed, there is a need for people passionate about motocross to find a new location. He said not just of one night out of the year at the fair, but year-round.

“We have a venue sitting there. Use that track. Set it up on a yearly basis for them to run,” urged Rickels. “There are a lot of people who are upset (that the fair did away with motocross). Two nights of tractor pulls, that won’t fly for very long. People love their tractor pulls but not two nights of them.”

Gobeli said while the contracts for the 2023 fair are already in place, they do re-evaluate the track events every year. But, he said if Rickels wants to see more motocross events outside of fair week, that has to go through the City of Monticello.

“That would have to be a conversation with the city because it is a city park; it’s not the fair’s property,” he clarified.

“The clientele, the whole thing, is there,” Rickels said. “They just need a place to go. And you have that place just sitting there. I know Tuesday night is a free night but why not make some money on a free night?”