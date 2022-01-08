Gobeli sums up 2022 GJCF as a ‘success’

The 2022 Great Jones County has come to an end, and Fair Manager Lucas Gobeli sums up the week as “successful.

“Sales, attendance, everything was where we thought it would be,” he shared.

Just before the “Five Best Days of Summer” kicked off, on Monday, July 18, it was announced that Lady A, the headliner for Saturday, July 23, had cancelled “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

Gobeli said that the fair’s booking agent had heard previously the possibility that Lady A might cancel.

“We went to work on it right away,” Gobeli said of finding another act to replace Lady A. “But we couldn’t do anything until we got the official word.”

Twenty-four hours later, on Tuesday evening, July 19, just before the crowning of the 2022 GJCF Queen, Gobeli went on stage to announce that rock band 3 Doors Down would perform on Saturday, following Uncle Kracker opening the night.

There were a lot of positive comments and feedback following the announcement, as the fair was unable to book a rock act for the year.

“It was something we were missing this year,” noted Gobeli. “But rock was not an option when we were booking (early on). “But they (3 Doors Down) stepped up for us.”

While there were no sell-out concert nights Thursday through Sunday, Gobeli shared that the crowd size was great Thursday through Saturday for Hank Williams, Jr., Brothers Osborne and Lee Brice, and 3 Doors Down.

“We had great turnouts,” he said.

Despite the low turnout Sunday evening, Gobeli said Blanco Brown interacted with the crowd, invited them on stage, and even came down onto the track to perform among the people.

“That will be a concert those people will never forget,” he said.

There were a few hot days during the fair, something fairgoers have come to expect. The summer storms hit during the overnight hours, and really didn’t hamper the fair what-so-ever.

The storm on Saturday hit after midnight, which caused the fair to shut down the beer tent early out of precaution.

“We wanted to make sure everyone got out of here,” Gobeli said of the weather.

With a late entertainment cancelation and the threat of bad weather, Gobeli felt that Saturday turned out to be a great evening.

“I’m happy with the crowd.”

While no announcements were made yet for the 2023 GJCF, offers have been made for four nights of musical acts.

Gobeli and the Fair Board will meet soon to review this summer’s fair and see what changes might be in store for next year.

“I just want to thank everyone for coming out and enjoying the fair,” said Gobeli. “We look forward to next year.”