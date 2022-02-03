Goedken addresses sidewalk, trail committees

Monticello Mayor Dave Goedken expressed during the Feb. 21 city council meeting that he’d like to see committees associated with city business adhering to the state’s Open Meetings Law. He particularly pointed to the sidewalk and trails committees.

“There is no city record of either committee,” he said.

Police Chief Britt Smith has been overseeing the sidewalk committee; Parks and Rec Director Jacob Oswald is doing the same with the trail committee.

“That committee is very informal,” said Oswald. “People come in and out of the committee. It’s more of an advocacy group than a committee.”

Goedken suggested people should be appointed to the committees much like they are with the library and cemetery boards.

“You need to post the meeting (agenda) and it should be open to the public,” added Goedken.

He asked Oswald if the Parks and Rec Board, which is made up of appointed members, would just want to take over the trail committee.

“If Parks and Rec wants to just take care of it,” said Goedken, “we don’t need a separate committee.”

Oswald said his board has not made that decision yet.

City Administrator Russ Farnum said a group of community members discussing a topic (not making any decisions) can meet on their own without adhering to the Open Meetings Law.

“It’s not necessarily a formal committee of the city,” said Farnum.

“The trail committee answers to the Parks and Rec Board first,” offered Council member Scott Brighton.

Any decisions that need to be made after that are brought to the council for final approval.

Smith gave some background on the sidewalk committee… They started meeting about two years ago to address sidewalk extensions and areas where there were no sidewalk connections.

“They make recommendations directly to the city council,” he said.

Smith said he didn’t think two committees (trails and sidewalk) were needed when it comes to addressing similar issues in the community. However, he said he would hate to lose the work the sidewalk committee has done to date over the last couple of years.

“An advisory would classify their intent,” Smith said of the sidewalk committee.

After much discussion, no formal decision was made regarding either committee and future appointments.