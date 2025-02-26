Goedken opposed to land grants in development agreements

Stemming from the proposed development agreement between the City of Monticello and Kwik Star, Council member Dave Goedken asked that an item be placed on the Feb. 17 council agendas pertaining to the future of land grants as a development incentive in Monticello.

"Basically, we’re collecting property taxes from Casey's across the street," he said. "We're giving cash to Kwik Star and there's no reason we can't just do it all with tax abatements."

Goedken said when he brought the issue up with City Administrator Russ Farnum, he was told this was the way the property owner handles things in that area.

"Are we going to allow Roger Stephen to do this too?" proposed Goedken, referring to another development project along S. Main Street. "Nothing ever said we were going to do that for all of them. It was just something we started. We can do the economic incentives with the property taxes these establishments are paying themselves rather than using somebody else's property tax dollars."

Council member Scott Brighton asked Farnum if he thought the land grant makes a difference or not when negotiating with a prospective business owner.

"I think it's the dollar amount that makes a difference," answered Farnum. "How you structure it doesn't really matter a whole lot."

In regards to Kwik Star specifically, Farnum indicated that if the city had done seven versus five years of tax abatements, those additional two years would have made up for the $100,000 land grant ($20,000 per acre).

"That was something that those property owners have always had as part of their package to sell the property," Farnum said. "The city has been doing this since before I got here, as far as the land grant. We did it exclusively, as far as I understand, at 190th Street and Welter Drive.

"What matters is in the end," continued Farnum, "you get to the bottom line that both parties are agreeable to. How you structure that is up to the city; it's ultimately your policy."

The rest of the council was not as strongly against land grants like Goedken is, but felt they shouldn't be the first option when negotiating a development agreement.

"I think it's a tool to use to make a development agreement go if there's not another way," said Brighton. "I think I would push toward abatement long-term."

Council member Mary Phelan asked Farnum if the land grant was a dealbreaker with Kwik Star. Farnum said the company asked about the city's development incentives.

"I gave them our basic package," he offered. "There's been a long-standing tradition to do it that way."

Goedken pushed for a city policy that did away with land grants.

The council chose to table the matter for now.